After leading Serbia to the women’s world title last October, Daniele Santarelli, coach of Prosecco Doc Imoco Conegliano, becomes the new coach of Turkey, taking the place of another Italian coach, Giovanni Guidetti.

The official announcement comes from the Turkish Federation, which will present the details of the agreement with the new head coach of the women’s national team next week. The engagement, however, should be multi-year, probably until 2026.

Santarelli will simultaneously carry on his work with Conegliano, with which from 2017 to today he has won 4 Scudetti, 3 Italian Cups, 4 Italian Super Cups, two Club World Cups and a Champions League as well as establishing the record of 76 consecutive victories obtained between December 2019 and December 2021.

«This is the Christmas we wanted: the sports hall full, the cup in hand – said the coach of the Panthers after the victory over Perugia, in front of 5,344 spectators, before the party and the round of the field with the World Cup «it was really nice to be able to give the fans this joy. It is a gift that this club fully deserves for a path that has been fantastic so far. We had a great first part of the season, but we know the second part will be tough too. Now we’ll relax for a few days and then we’ll come back because another important goal awaits us, the Italian Cup».

Turkey isn’t yet in his closest thoughts: after having also celebrated 250 appearances on the Imoco bench, the Umbrian coach (but now Conegliano by adoption) looks forward to his next matches: «I’m really happy with the players because we managed to respect everything we had in mind. It wasn’t easy, having a long squad and playing a lot, but we did well and also all the staff who put the players in the best possible condition. We were also lucky not to have serious injuries: now we will hopefully be back in full force with Sarah Fahr and it will be fun».