Panthers increasingly on top. Antonio Carraro hits the third consecutive success in the Champions League by winning 1a 3 on Polish soil. The success earned allows the panthers to detach the other contenders in Pool A and reach the top of the standings for the next two challenges, also scheduled for January.

Resovia, direct contender for the primacy, at the start of the match put the Gialloblù in serious difficulty by snatching a precious set. Santarelli, after last Sunday’s efforts against Bergamo, didn’t spare Sarah Fahr, who is also making her international debut with De Kruijf, Cook, Gray, Haak, Wolosz and De Gennaro. At the start of the match, the Polish team, supported by a very hot cheer, easily found the first break thanks to Kalandadze (2-1), quickly mended by De Krujif and Haak.

The point of 6-7 marks the official return of Fahr also in the Champions League. A detached reception, with Gray often sought after by the opponent’s serve, put the Gialloblù reconstructions in attack in serious difficulty. Resovia thus signed the 5-0 in the partial (from 7-7 to 11-7) thanks to a higher quality in reception and attack. The panthers suffered and struggled, and Gray’s plays were worth little. At the end Santarelli replaced the spikers on the field with Plummer and Gennari, but the change didn’t have the desired effects. The set ended on 25-16, the set with the worst deficit in the Gialloblù season (before it was 17-25 with Novara in the Super Cup).

Haak, on the scoresheet with only 2 points in the first set, signed the first point of the second set, closely followed by Cook. The block began to take measures by touching the Polish shots and the Gialloblù game rediscovered, at least partially, its own patterns. The faces on the field calmed down with the +2 signed by the blows of Gray and Haak (5-7). The rediscovered advantage allowed Antonio Carraro to keep ahead in the partial, also showing on the taraflex the successful reception and the first ace of the season by Fahr (7-11).

Finally in rhythm, the panthers patiently grinded points, leaving out, without too many protests, even the foul for the fourth touch not called to the Poles. Not without difficulty, the panthers then approached the third set where, at times, the ghosts of the first came back knocking. Haak’s 6-9 point scored the first Gialloblù block in the match on the scoresheet. Two good attacks by Kalandadze brought Resovia back close, but with the substitution of Squarcini for Fahr, from 16 all the panthers managed a break of nine points.

Resovia, lost lucidity, let Antonio Carraro escape who continued to impose himself effectively with three consecutive aces from Haak in the first exchanges of the third set. The walls, hitherto fugitives, are back in point (three in the set).

The next international matches for the Gialloblù will be those on Wednesday 18th at home against French side Mulhouse, and on Tuesday 31st January with the away game in Budapest.