Imola: Jack Donati promoted to the first team

Super proud to be able to officially welcome Jack to the first team!

The dream that came true.

This is the thought of the very young Giacomo Donati, born in 2006, who joins the first team from the International Basket Imola youth sector.

Giacomo, born in Forlì, arrived at the International five seasons ago, where he carries out the entire youth process and where he will continue it in parallel despite his total employment under the orders of Coach Di Paolantonio.

Already aggregated to the first team, towards the end of last season, the red and white managerial and technical staff immediately saw Donati’s excellent characteristics, his future potential but above all his mentality.

Jack is a super under born in ’06 who arrives in the senior world thanks to his favorite team: Andrea Costa.

Giacomo Donati’s first comment: “I am very happy and proud of being called up to Serie B. I came to Imola to join the youth team 5 years ago and in these 5 years I have always felt comfortable with both the International club and the city which I really like. It’s a dream come true. I hope to be able to give my contribution and to be able to quickly learn the senior environment that I have enjoyed so much since last year in Serie D, who knows this year in B! I thank Coach Di Paolantonio and the International and Andrea Costa companies who have offered me this great opportunity, it is an honour. I can not wait to start!”

Coach Di Paolantonio’s comment: “The inclusion of Donati in the team group is an important sign of how we also want to work in synergy with the other realities of the Imola area, of how we want to try to enhance not only the older and more trained kids , even those who are on the launch pad and are starting a journey that we hope will be as long as possible.”

And finally the manager of International Basket Imola, Massimo Fiera: “There is a lot of satisfaction from the club and all the International technical staff, who have always worked with Giacomo over the years, who is a boy with a great mentality and good technical skills. It’s nice that this opportunity is given to a boy from our nursery by coach Di Paolantonio and Andrea Costa Imola whom we thank for their collaboration. The National B championship will be of a high level and for this reason “Jack” is training hard all summer to be ready for the first workouts, with a great desire to do well and aware that it will be a big step for his training .”