Sports

Impact of TAS Resolution on Liga MX Playoffs: Updated Standings and Outlook

Impact of TAS Resolution on Liga MX Playoffs: Updated Standings and Outlook

The outcome of the recent Court of Sports Arbitration (TAS) resolution in the Puebla case has had a major impact on the Liga MX. After the TAS returned three points to Puebla for the case of improper alignment against the Xolos de Tijuana, the general table of the Liga MX has seen significant changes, shaping the panorama of the league and the play-in of the Opening 2023 tournament.

With the modifications to the general table, Cruz Azul has joined the eliminated teams, while Puebla, which was previously outside the play-in, now has the opportunity to qualify for the league directly. This decision has shaken up the standings and has the potential to change the trajectory of the closing tournament.

Here’s an overview of the current standings and the implications of the latest developments in Liga MX:

Qualified for the quarterfinals:
– America (1)
– Monterrey (2)
– Tigres (3)
– Pumas (4)
– Chivas (5)
– Atlético de San Luis (6)

Teams in Play-In:
– Santos (7) vs Mazatlan FC (8)
– Puebla (9) vs Pachuca (10)

The recent results of matchday 17 have also had a significant impact on the teams’ standings. As the tournament enters its final stages, some teams are facing uncertainty about their positions in the play-in or the league.

While America and Monterrey have secured their places in the quarterfinals, other teams like Chivas, Pumas, and Atlético de San Luis are navigating the potential for changes in their standings based on the outcomes of the remaining matches.

See also  Labous, Kerbaol, Cordon-Ragot… The selection of France for the Worlds unveiled

The recent ruling has also breathed new life into Puebla’s campaign, as they now have the opportunity to secure a place in the league if they can secure a victory against Cruz Azul. Puebla’s next match against Cruz Azul will be crucial in determining their final position in the standings.

As the race for the play-in and league positions heats up, the remaining matches will be closely watched, with potential for more surprises and dramatic shifts in the standings as the tournament reaches its conclusion.

With several teams still vying for a place in the league and the play-in, the closing stages of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 tournament promise to be filled with excitement and uncertainty.

