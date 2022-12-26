Home Sports Impact the NBA regular season MVP three times in a row?Jokic’s 40+ triple-double rate Nuggets beat the Suns
Impact the NBA regular season MVP three times in a row?Jokic's 40+ triple-double rate Nuggets beat the Suns





Beijing News

2022-12-26

The Beijing News reported on December 26 that the NBA regular season ushered in a focus game. The No. 1 Nuggets in the Western Conference defeated the Suns 128 to 125 in overtime at home, winning 4 consecutive victories and sending their opponents 3 consecutive losses. Jokic has been in excellent form since December, and he scored 40+ triple-doubles in this campaign, using his extremely dominant performance to attack the third NBA regular season MVP. In the overtime game, Nuggets Titan Gordon presented a “death button” to give fans a holiday gift.

Gordon dunks Shamet.

For the Nuggets, Jokic had 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists, Gordon had 28 points and 13 rebounds, Murray had 26 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, Pope had 15 points and 4 assists; After 4 minutes of playing, he left due to a groin injury. Shamet had 31 points and 6 assists, Ayton had 22 points and 16 rebounds, Paul had 17 points and 16 assists, Bridges had 13 points, Craig had 13 points and 7 rebounds , Damian Lee 18 points and 8 rebounds.

