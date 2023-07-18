Imperia, two-year-old boy bitten in the face by a pit bull: it’s serious

July 18, 2023 17:23

The dog was with an acquaintance of the mother. The dynamics of the attack are being reconstructed, the second in the area in a week



Ansa

In Imperia, a two-year-old boy was bitten in the face by a pit bull. The little one was transferred in red code to the Gaslini hospital in Genoa. The dog was with an acquaintance of the child’s mother. A few days ago a similar attack on a 34-year-old, who was injured in the arm and chest.

Child bitten by pit bull: “The dog will have to be re-educated” The pit bull that attacked and bit the two-year-old boy on the face in Vallecrosia, in the Imperia area, was taken to a kennel in the province of Imperia and now the practice requires the ASL veterinary office to carry out all the usual checks to first establish the psychophysical conditions of the animal and to verify that it is equipped with a regular microchip.

At that point, he can be subjected to re-education at the owner’s expense if he wants to take him back with him; otherwise the animal will remain in the kennel and the Municipality will provide for it.

As reconstructedit seems that the mother had gone with her little son to her partner’s house – and not vice versa, as initially leaked – where, for reasons still under investigation, the attack took place.

The dynamics are not yet clear, but the only certainty is that the dog immediately bit the child, leaving him in a pool of blood.

“I heard screams, it was not clear whether it was a child or a woman – said a neighbor -. Then a lot of shouting. I understood that something had happened, when I heard the ambulance and the carabinieri arrive with sirens blaring “.

“I’ve never approached it, because I’m afraid of pit bulls – said another woman with a dog, an acquaintance of the owner of the pit bull -, even though the owner kept saying he was very good”.

As mentioned, it is the second attack by a pit bull in the area in a few days. A 34-year-old woman was attacked on Friday, again in Vallecrosia. Both that attack and the one in which the child was killed took place not many kilometers, as the crow flies, from Soldano, where last April she was bitten and killed by her brother Patrizia La Marca’s 53-year-old Rottweiler. years.

Daily News

Related

In San Donà di Piave the intervention after the SOS of passers-by

Latest breaking latest news arrivals

{{#articles}}

{{{title}}}

{{/articles}}

The most viewed of Cronaca

{{#articles}}

{{{title}}}

{{/articles}}

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

