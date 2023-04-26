Important factor in the fight for the title: the year of BVB striker Donyell Malen

Status: 04/24/2023 1:34 p.m

Borussia Dortmund hopes that Donyell Malen will keep his top form in the Bundesliga championship fight. After a long start-up period, the striker shows why BVB paid a lot of money for him.

Marius Wolf had two good options, the sharp cross pass and the back pass. He chose the bad one and shot a Frankfurt defender. He leisurely trotted back afterwards.

29th matchday

He could allow himself this luxury, because on the one hand Borussia was already 4-0 up against Eintracht, on the other hand Donyell Malen had already occupied the position of right-back and indicated to his colleague that he had everything under control back there.

Painting is enjoying everything these days, and he succeeds in almost everything. “An Outstanding Game” the 24-year-old Dutchman didn’t just do it because of the two goals, praised coach Edin Terzić, “probably one of the best in the BVB jersey” .

Malen have scored six goals in the last five Bundesliga games. There are just as many as in the 43 games before. Malen’s top form is extremely convenient for BVB, because center forward Sébastien Haller rarely scores after his serious illness for obvious reasons.

Malen was also sometimes used as a centre-forward at BVB, including in the 4-1 win on 19 February when the Dutch international scored only his first of seven goals of the season. 2023 has been the year of Donyell painting so far.

This time Borussia Dortmund withstood the pressure in the title race and overtook FC Bayern. In view of the reeling record champions, Edin Terzic’s team can only beat themselves.

The upswing, according to Terzić, was already indicated before the break due to the World Cup, but there was still time “One or two percentage points of conviction and self-confidence were missing in the final” .

Dortmund’s sports director Sebastian Kehl sees the same reason for the high form: “Donny has gained incredible self-confidence. With his dynamism, his finishing strength and his preparation skills, he is incredibly enriching for us.”

Remainder of the title fight Gameday Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich 30 Bochum (A) Hertha (H) 31 Wolfsburg (H) Bremen (A) 32 Gladbach (H) Schalke (H) 33 Augsburg (A) Leipzig (H) 34 Mainz (H) Cologne (A)

A change of position should also have been helpful, because Malen now always plays on the right wing in a 4-3-3 system. On the left, Karim Adeyemi is another fast and dribbling player. “Donny positioned himself in such a way that we could find him quickly”, said Terzić after the win against Frankfurt. Since this was also the case with Adeyemi, Eintracht had a hard time, and that also applies “to every opponent”.

Substituted too early in Stuttgart

Malen was already the best Dortmunder at 3: 3 in Stuttgart. When Terzić substituted him in the 69th minute, BVB were outnumbered 2-0. Such a mistake should not happen to the coach a second time.

Five games are still to come in the Bundesliga. Malen is unlikely to be suspended as he has not even picked up a yellow card in 21 appearances this season. There was a longer injury break in the first half of the season due to a torn muscle fiber, Malen currently looks physically well prepared for the final sprint.

successor to Sancho

BVB paid around 30 million euros for Malen in the summer of 2021 PSV Eindhoven. He was brought in to replace Jadon Sancho. Together with the transfer fee, this resulted in great expectations, which Malen only vaguely fulfilled in his first season for Dortmund. The talent was there, but most of the time after the games, the question was why at Ajax Amsterdam and the FC Arsenal trained painter is so wasteful with it.