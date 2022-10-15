Original title: Important signings!Zhu Xuhang scored in double figures in 3 consecutive games, Xinjiang’s winning streak ended

On October 15th, the 22-23 season CBA league started the third round of competition. After four fierce battles, the Xinjiang team was overtaken by the North Control team by 3 points in the last minute, and finally swallowed the first defeat of the new season 95-98, 2 The winning streak came to an end.

Zhu Xuhang scored 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in this game, scoring in double figures for 3 consecutive games, and firmly secured the starting No. 4 position of the Xinjiang team.

The Xinjiang team, which missed the playoffs last season, trained hard during the offseason to strengthen its lineup. Zhu Xuhang, Huang Rongqi and Farr were introduced successively to complement the striker, defender and insider respectively. Although many players such as Tremore, Abdusalamu, Tang Caiyu, Arslan were absent due to injuries, and Zeng Lingxu was not in the team, the Xinjiang team still faintly showed the strength of the league’s strong team in the first three rounds.

Among them, the joining of Zhu Xuhang has brought an immediate improvement to the Xinjiang team’s strike line, and also brought enough experience to the Xinjiang team, which is dominated by young players. Zhu Xuhang was the No. 2 local player in the team after Wu Qian in the Zhejiang team. His big heart, aggressiveness, and tough striker are the most obvious labels on him. In the first round against the Shanghai team, Zhu Xuhang scored 21 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Against the Shenzhen team in the second round, he scored 19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal and 1 assist. In the first two rounds, Zhu Xuhang each made 4 3-pointers. In this game, Zhu Xuhang didn’t feel well, but he also hit 2 3-pointers.

In an interview with the media before, Zhu Xuhang said that under the leadership of A’s guide this summer, the entire team is training hard, which has benefited him a lot. After the league started, some of the results of the team’s summer training were reflected through the game. In the face of a long league, the whole team still has to be prepared to face difficulties and strive for good performance game by game.

One of the highlights of the Xinjiang team’s match with the North Control team is the competition for the inside line. The Xinjiang team’s No. 5 positions, Farr and Zhu Chuanyu, have the highest average height in the league. Zhu Xuhang’s singles ability is outstanding, while the North Control team has Zou Yuchen and Yu Changdong. , Wang Shaojie, Haas and other tall insider groups.

After the start of today’s game, the North Control team used Gordon’s strong impact to take the initiative on the scene, leading the Xinjiang team by 6 points in the first quarter. In the second half of the second quarter, the Xinjiang team played a 12-0 spurt to overtake the score. In this wave of counterattacks, Zhu Xuhang also hit 3 points. Zhu Xuhang scored 7 points in the first half.

The Xinjiang team has now formed two relatively mature lineups. The starting lineup is led by Jackson, with Zhu Xuhang and Qi Lin as the main points of attack, and the second lineup is led by Yu Dehao, focusing on Farr. Since the Xinjiang team’s personnel reserve at position 4 is not very heavy, Zhu Xuhang often has to play for about 30 minutes.

In the third quarter, at the critical moment when the two teams were deadlocked, Zhu Xuhang scored another three-pointer. In a 2-on-1 attack, Zhu Xuhang and his teammates showed a lack of tacit understanding. Zhu Xuhang failed to score in singles, and the two of them grabbed the board together, but the opponent picked up the rebound instead. Although the result is not ideal, it also reflects Zhu Xuhang’s strong character that he must fight for every goal.

In the final quarter, Zhu Xuhang focused more on the defensive end, and only one or two shots came out of the box. Although there are not many rebounds, Zhu Xuhang still shows a strong ability to protect the frame and position in the interior. With Huang Rongqi missing a 3-pointer at the last moment, the Xinjiang team unfortunately lost by a 3-point disadvantage. (sword wind hits face)Return to Sohu, see more

