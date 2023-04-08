Status: 08.04.2023 3:24 p.m

HSV won the second division north duel against Hannover 96 and ended their winless streak. After three games in a row without a threesome, Hamburg won 6-1 (2-0) on Holy Sunday and took an important step towards promotion to the Bundesliga.

“Oh, how beautiful it is,” echoed from the stands in the Volkspark Stadium, where the Hamburg fans were hugging each other. Everyone involved could see the relief – as long as they didn’t come from Hanover. HSV has ended its sporting crisis for the time being and, after the 16th win of the season, is back on track towards the Bundesliga. For the guests, who were a grateful build-up opponent for Hamburg that afternoon, it was the sixth defeat in the tenth game in the second half of the season. The criticism of the attitude of the team and of coach Stefan Leitl will not go silent.

“Our fans play a big part in the win, they always push us to the limit,” said double goalscorer Lazlo Benes after the game. And Robert Glatzel added: “It’s a wonderful feeling, you play football for victories like this. We needed a can opener, but then we got better and better. It’s really fun to play like that in front of a full house,” said the striker.

HSV nervous at first, 96 offensively not consistent enough

Things got off to a good start for Lower Saxony. The nervousness of the hosts was noticeable in the early minutes, the defensive in particular made life difficult for themselves again with unnecessarily risky actions (18th, 19th). However, 96 could not use the lack of concentration in the Hamburg defense. Nevertheless, 96 presented itself in the initial phase poisonously and playfully on an equal footing with the aspirant for promotion.

Kittel and Benes with the double whammy

Hamburg, on the other hand, didn’t come up with much in the first half – but then they had luck on their side: Sonny Kittel, who was completely free in the penalty area, made it 1-0 for the “Rothosen” with the first chance to score of the game. The relief in the Volkspark was great and the Hamburgers wanted to use the uncertainty of the Hanoverians and follow up directly.

The intended double hit worked: After a weak tee shot by 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler, Jonas Meffert sprinted in between and it went too fast for the guests again: Glatzel served Benes, who scored to make it 2-0 at half-time (41st).

Exchange of blows after the change of sides

The “Reds” came out of the dressing room with commitment and Derrick Köhn brought the guests back into the game with a goal worth seeing in the 52nd minute. After that, the hosts faltered: Sei Muroya had the chance to equalize two minutes later, but Daniel Heuer Fernandes prevented the Lower Saxony from scoring again.

The spectators noticed that HSV needed support and woke up the “red pants” with their cheers. Kittel hit the crossbar in the 55th minute and started a power play for HSV. In the 58th minute, Moritz Heyer was put down in the 96 penalty area, referee Florian Badstübner initially did not call a penalty. VAR intervened and overruled the referee, Benes converted the penalty to make it 3-1 (61st) for HSV.

The “Reds” then fell apart and made it easy for Hamburg: In the 65th minute Glatzel made the decision with his 17th goal of the season and the 4:1. Substitute Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer increased to 5: 1 (76th), Ludovit Reis completed the half-dozen (87th). For the guests, with a decent swatter in their luggage, they went on the return journey on the leash.

Match statistics Hamburger SV – Hannover 96

Matchday 27, 08.04.2023 1 p.m

Hamburger SV 6 Hannover 96 1

Tore:

1:0 Kittel (34.)

Kittel (34.) 2:0 Benes (41.)

Benes (41.) 2:1 Old (52.)

Old (52.) 3:1 Benes (61st, penalty kick)

Benes (61st, penalty kick) 4:1 Bald (65.)

Bald (65.) 5:1 Königsdörffer (76.)

Königsdörffer (76.) 6:1 Reis (87.)

Hamburger SV: Heuer Fernandes – Heyer, David, Schonlau (81st Zumberi), Katterbach – Meffert (71st Suhonen) – Reis, Benes (79th Krahn) – Jatta (79th Németh), Glatzel, Kittel (71st Königsdörffer)

Hannover 96: Zieler – Lührs, Krajnc, F. Kunze – Muroya, Köhn – Besuschkow, S. Ernst (82. Momuluh), Schaub (64. Teuchert) – Nielsen (74. Foti), Beier

Viewers: 57000 (sold out)

