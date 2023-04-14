Home Sports Important victory for Schalke 04 against Hertha BSC
Dhe FC Schalke 04 deservedly won the game against Hertha BSC and gave up last place in the table to the Berliners, who were completely indisposed at times. The team of coach Thomas Reis defeated the club from the capital 5:2 (2:1). With the victory, Schalke jumped to the Bundesliga relegation zone at least overnight. For Berliners, on the other hand, the situation in the tight race to remain in the class is becoming increasingly precarious.

The pressure on coach Sandro Schwarz is also increasing after the bitter defeat. His team went without a win for the sixth time in a row. In front of 61,981 spectators in the atmospheric Gelsenkirchen Arena, Tim Skarke (3rd minute), Marius Bülter (13th/78th) and Simon Terodde (48th) scored the goals for Schalke on Friday evening. Stevan Jovetic (45’+3′), Marco Richter (84′) and Marcin Kaminski (90’+2′) scored for the guests.

“There was a lot at stake, the pressure was great but we withstood it. We had good control of the game, that gave us security,” said Schalke’s two-time goalscorer Marius Bülter on DAZN: “We didn’t have many chances, but we took the ones we had.” The win gave “self-confidence, but we know that we haven’t achieved anything yet,” emphasized Bülter.

Both coaches had expected a tough game and rather little football skills – and then Schalke started with a dream goal. Less than 180 seconds were played when Skarke took the ball and dribbled into the penalty area. The 26-year-old almost seemed to have lost his way, but he stuck with it and flicked the ball from around 17 meters to the lower edge of the crossbar. From there the ball jumped into the goal.

