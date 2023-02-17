10
Jannik Sinner vola in semifinal a Rotterdam.After Bonzi and Tsitsipas, it was former world No. 3 Stan Wawrinka who succumbed under the blows of the unleashed Italian tennis player, with his sixth consecutive victory, including the three that led him to triumph in Montpellier last week. Practice closed in just over an hour for 6-1, 6-3 for Jannik, who on Saturday awaits a Dutch tennis player, who will come out of the derby between Tallon Griekspoor (61 in the ranking) and Gijs Brouwer (160), both competing with a wild card. Sinner has no history with either of them. This is the most beautiful shot of the match: a very narrow diagonal.
