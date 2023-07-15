improve location-based experience

Google One is making a major update to its VPN, changing the default IP address region from broad to local, in order to improve the location-based experience.

This update will significantly impact user experience in several ways.

First, by using a local IP region, apps and websites will be able to deliver information and content more relevant to the user’s actual location. For example, weather forecasts will be more accurate and personalized to the specific area you are in.

In addition, this change will avoid potential problems related to the accuracy of the location determined via the IP address, avoiding situations in which a completely different location than the real one is displayed. This will ensure that location-based apps and services work properly, offering information relevant to the geographic area where you are.

Starting in late July, Google One VPN will automatically set the IP location to a local region to improve location-based experiences in apps and on the websites users visit.

Despite this change, Google ensures that it will continue to prevent the network provider and websites from knowing the user’s real IP address or precise location.

However, you will still be able to keep the previous default and “Use a larger IP region”. This option will be available in the Google One app on Android, iOS, Mac and Windows devices. It should be noted that this new setting has not yet been implemented and switching will result in a brief interruption of the connection. The on/off preference will allow you to use a larger IP region, such as the whole country instead of the specific local region. Google recommends choosing this option to ensure greater privacy.

In the past, some apps that determined your location by IP address showed errors when Google One’s VPN was turned on, resulting in incorrect locations. Sometimes, you could be located in completely different states than the one you selected.

The Google One VPN IP address update will be rolled out progressively starting July 29, 2023. Users were notified of the update via email today.

Google One has made significant improvements to its service over the course of 2023, and one of the most significant changes has been the introduction of the VPN in the basic subscription, which costs only two euros a month.

