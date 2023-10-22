Improving the Barrier-Free Environment for the 4th Asian Paralympic Games in Hangzhou

The 4th Asian Paralympic Games in Hangzhou opens tonight, promising an overall barrier-free environment to help people with disabilities enjoy without hindrance. With the theme of “hosting a good game, improving a city,” Hangzhou aims to provide a truly inclusive experience not just for the athletes but for disabled individuals in general.

The Asian Paralympic Village is a prime example of the commitment to accessibility. Sri Lankan athlete Donna discovered an issue with her wheelchair’s front wheel and sought help at the village’s assistive device repair center. After some adjustments, her wheelchair was back to normal, and Donna praised the village’s barrier-free facilities that made her feel at ease.

Samitha Samamammali Governage Dhona, a rowing athlete from the Sri Lankan delegation, expressed gratitude for the barrier-free transportation and rooms provided in the village. The accommodation boasts barrier-free bathrooms and living areas, as well as a cafeteria with no impediments to dining. Dhona emphasized how relaxed and convenient everything is for the athletes.

Transportation within the village is also catered to disabled individuals, with over 30 shuttle vehicles equipped for barrier-free transportation services. Moreover, the competition venues are designed with meticulous attention to detail. Barrier-free signs, elevators, Braille prompts, and ramps with zero height differences can be found throughout. Wheelchair seating accounts for 1% of the total seats, with some venues even offering specific cheering areas for wheelchair spectators.

In an effort to cater to diverse needs, the organizers have implemented subtle yet significant modifications. The Xiaoshan Guali Cultural and Sports Center, for instance, has customized buttons in the toilets for taekwondo athletes who have sound lower limbs but missing or incomplete upper limbs. With the raised buttons, these athletes can easily flush using their elbows.

For wheelchair spectators, alternative transportation options have been made available. Wang Yanjie, a citizen of Hangzhou, shared his experience of booking a barrier-free taxi through a mobile app. The retractable slider in the vehicle allows individuals like Wang, who use a wheelchair, to enter the taxi with the driver’s assistance and reach their desired destinations.

Wang, who plans to watch the wheelchair basketball event with his wife, expressed his anticipation for the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games. He hopes all disabled athletes can surpass themselves and achieve excellent results.

Hangzhou has made significant progress in improving the barrier-free environment, completing over 54,000 rectifications through a three-year action plan. This comprehensive effort aims to enhance the travel experience for disabled individuals throughout the city.

As the 4th Asian Paralympic Games commence, Hangzhou sets an example for cities worldwide, demonstrating the power of inclusion and the transformative impact of providing a barrier-free environment for all.

Share this: Facebook

X

