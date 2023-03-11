Article by John Manenti

When it comes to South American and Argentine football in particular, from the parts of Old Continent woe to name the formation of Estudiantes de La Plata as the memory can only go to the tough challenges of the late 60s for the conquest of Intercontinental Cup, given that the Club had won the Copa Libertadores for three consecutive editions (1968-’70 and then also reached the Final in 1971 …)i.e. the equivalent of the European Champions Cup/Champions League …

The apex was reached on the occasion of the return match against Milan from the 1969 edition – to which we have dedicated a special story – sadly passed into history as “The Battle of the Bombonera” and, after all, it is still after so many years as a fact that is difficult to explain, given that in the training coached by Osvaldo Zubeldia there were players of all respect such as the future Technical Commissioner, World Champion in 1986 Carlos Bilardo and Juan Ramon Veron and that also, to less understand the behavior held on the pitch, Bilardo himself and Raul Madero were students who later graduated in Medicine at the University of Buenos Aires.

Perhaps, to better understand what happened, we need to contextualize the same with the socio-political tensions that gripped Argentina in the period, in which at the end of June 1966 there was a military coup that brought General Juan Carlos Ongania as head of governmentbefore the subsequent return to power of the Peronists and therefore the dramatic period of the “Military Dictatorship” of Videla & Co., to then return to the restoration of a sufficient democracy only from 1983 to the present day …

In any case, to return to mere football issues, the one mentioned represents the period of greatest splendor of the Club de La Plata which, in the following decade, only took part in the 1976 edition of the Copa Libertadoresfailing to get past the qualifying round that promotes River Plate due to a 2-2 away draw against Venezuelan side Portiguesa, while in the 1980s – which saw Estudiantes win the 1982 Metropolitano and 1983 Nacional Tournaments, with former players Bilardo and Eduardo Manera at the helm – the consequent participations in the 1983 and 1984 editions end with elimination in the semi-final round and in the elimination round, respectively.

Even worse the trend in the 1990s, which saw Estudiantes even suffer relegation at the end of the 1993-’94 season moreover compensated by the immediate recovery the following year, but to return to participate in the coveted Copa Libertadores – which in the meantime has adapted to the European Champions League by expanding participation compared to the previous two teams only per nation – it is necessary “go downhill” in the New Millennium, that is to go to the 2006 edition in which the red and white formation, coached by World Champion Jorge Burruchaga, reaches the Quarterfinalsonly to be eliminated on penalties (1-0 and 0-1) by Brazilian side São Paulo …

Moreover, from the beginning of July 2006, on the bench of the “Pinch” is called Diego Pablo Simeone, in his infancy as a coach having recently stopped playing sports, who immediately won the Torneo Apertura after a playoff win 2-1 over Boca Juniors, so as to bring a title back to La Plata 23 years later, to then be taken over at the beginning of January 2008 by Nestor Sensini having the “Cholo” accepted the offer of River Plate, but also with the former Udinese, Parma and Lazio the adventure in the Copa Libertadores in the 2008 edition ends in the Round of 16, with Estudiantes eliminated (0-2 and 2-1) by the Ecuadorians of Liga de Quito, only to then make an excellent run in the Copa Sudamericana, a tournament in which, after yet another change on the bench with Leonardo Astrada replacing Sensini from 20 September 2008, reaches the Finals being defeated (0-1 and 1-1) by the Brazilians of Internacional of Porto Alegre.

Even for Astrada, however, the adventure at the helm of the Club is short-lived, replaced in mid-March 2009 by 54-year-old Alejandro Sabella, former Estudiantes midfielder during the 1980spaying for an uncertain start to the Continental Tournament – overcoming the preliminary only for the rule that assigns double value (1-2 and 1-0) to goals scored away against the Peruvians of Sporting Cristal and the clear 0-3 defeat in Belo Horizonte against Cruzeiro in the opening match of the Group Stage – with the new coach improving the defensive set-up, so much so that in the next 5 matches he conceded only one goal (which, moreover, cost the second 0-1 defeat in Quito against Deportivo …) and, above all, won the three home matches, including the 4-0 (with Boselli’s hat-trick …) at Deportivo and the redemption against Cruzeiro with the same score, match in which to open the scoring is Juan Sebastian Veron, son of the champion of the 60s and returned to his homeland after having proved his class in Italy and England …

Passed the first phase as second in the Group, Estudiantes is called to face the Paraguayans of Libertad in the round of 16, with the passage of the round mortgaged with the 3-0 (Boselli again protagonist with a brace …) defended with the 0-0 in the second leg, moreover remaining, after the elimination of Boca Juniors at the hands of the Uruguayan del Defensor, the only Argentine team still in contention, compared to four Brazilians, two Uruguayans and one Venezuelan, that is, Caracas which yields with honor (1-1 and 0-0) in the quarterfinals compared to Gremio …

For Sabella’s eleven, on the other hand, an obstacle awaits Defensor and, once again, defensive solidity makes the difference, given that access to the semi-finals is guaranteed by a double 1-0 which bears the signatures of central defender Leandro Desàbato and midfielder Leandro Benitezgoal also achieved by Cruzeiro, who inflicted a double defeat (2-1 and 2-0) on their compatriots from San Paolo, and by Nacional Montevideo, who defeated Palmeiras (1-1 and 0-0) only for the away goal…

The decision about the teams that will compete for the Trophy comes from all-Brazilian challenge between Cruzeiro and Gremio, with the first to guarantee access to the final act with the 3-1 in the first leg at the “Stadio Minerao” in Belo Horizonte and then with the 2-0 at the end of the first half in the return to Porto Alegre (challenges in which Wellington Paulista is the protagonist with 3 goals …), leaving the landlords with the meager consolation of saving the defeat with the final 2-2, while the “small steps policystill pays for Sabella in the double confrontation with Nacional – also eager to return to play a Libertadores Final that has been missing since 1988 – given that the “Pinch” take advantage of the first leg in front of their own fans with the slightest difference (Galvan’s goal on the stroke of the quarter of an hour of play …), and then rely on their own striker prince Boselli who, with his brace, definitively closed the accounts in the 2-1 allo “Centennial Stadium” of the Uruguayan capital.

To contend for the Trophy, with first leg set in La Plata on 8 July 2009 and the return match a week away in Belo Horizonteare the two formations that had already met in the first Group Stage (with one victory for each side …) and which, in the knockout stage they both collected 5 wins and a drawwith the difference that the Brazilians favored the defensive phase (10 goals scored and 5 conceded) unlike the Argentines who only conceded one goal against 8 scored …

A difference that makes her the protagonist in the first leg to the “Unique Stadium” in front of 52,000 spectators, with the goalless result leaving every possibility open in view of the returnwith 65,000 from Minerao hoping for a third victory for their heroes after those of 1976 and 1997, a forecast that seems to turn into reality when, 6′ into the second half a surprising effort from outside the area by Henrique, also thanks to a slight deflection by a defender, Argentine goalkeeper Mariano Andujar bringing his own to the advantage.

And even if the scenario is different (then it was the Maracana …) as well as the opponent (Argentine and not Uruguayan …), the outcome of the challenge follows in a certain sense the competition that decided the awarding of the 1950 Rimet Cup between Brazil and Uruguay, with once again a Brazilian team deluding themselves that they had done their best to secure the trophy, without however having reckoned with the class of Veron who, in the space of just 5′, invents a masterful opening for the forward Brana who from the right starts a sloping low shot into the area that is not intercepted by the Brazilian defenders so as to allow Gaston Fernandez the most comfortable of supports for the 1-1 point …

Once parity was re-established – as the rule relating to away goals did not apply to the Final – the definitive sentence could only come from the Top Scorer of the Tournament with 8 goals, i.e. Mauro Boselli who just before half an hour of the second half bullied a corner taken from the right by Veron, leaving no escape from Fabio’s attempted saveto then maintain the minimum margin of advantage until the 90th minute and be able to celebrate the conquest of the Copa Libertadores again 39 years after the last triumph.

And to lift the Trophy can only be the Captain Veron, he who made his debut in Estudiantes when he was just 19 in 1994, so that in all four editions there has always been a Veron on the pitcha kind of “Dynasty” which closely resembles that of our home between Cesare Maldini and his son Paolo as regards the Champions League / Champions League …

To confirm the validity of the motto that reads “good blood doesn’t lie” …