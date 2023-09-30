Home » in 2016 they were the champion and the child who gave him his hand – breaking latest news
Sports

in 2016 they were the champion and the child who gave him his hand – breaking latest news

by admin
in 2016 they were the champion and the child who gave him his hand – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

Barcelona beat Sevilla thanks to an own goal by Sergio Ramos who returned a header from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal into the goal. A photo from 2016 reappeared on social media where the former Real Madrid captain entered the pitch shaking hands with Yamal as a child

a clumsy own goal by Sergio Ramos, a bitter rival when he wore the Real Madrid shirt, was enough for Barcelona to beat in Seville (1-0, 29 September). However, the result wasn’t that important. In fact, one of the most incredible crossroads in football took place in this La Liga match.

On one side the Blaugrana of Yamal, a 16 year old prodigy (born 13 July 2007), on the other Sergio Ramos, an expert defender who returned to Andalusia after his last experience at PSG. And then the mind goes back seven years, to 2016, and to another image: the Spanish baby talent was only nine years old and was holding the defender’s hand. The scenography of the event, obviously the Clasico between Blancos and Blaugrana. From the images emerging from social media, we can see the attacker who was one of the cover children at the time and was wearing a particular shirt with the writing Merci Johan, for Cruyff, who had passed away a few months earlier. The truly curious detail: he was holding Sergio Ramos’ hand.

Seven years later Yamal was on the pitch in the match between his Barcelona and the former Real captain’s Sevilla. And in the 76th minute it happened that, at 0-0, on a cross from the right, Yamal headed it into the area, the ball hit Sergio Ramos’ leg and ended up in the goal, causing the defender’s own goal. How mocking fate can be, which made the two of them protagonists. Only seven years have passed, but Yamal has already stolen the show.

See also  Trader Joe's Cup Chinese Billiards Masters Concludes Chu Bingjie Wins the Championship

September 30, 2023 (modified September 30, 2023 | 11:43)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

You may also like

Antoine Dupont, injured in the cheekbone, authorized to...

Ronald González Speaks Out on Workplace Harassment and...

Silas Bolden has 2 TDs to help No....

Chinese Gymnast Zhang Jin Crowned Champion in Women’s...

Sparta is on the lookout for a hitman,...

Baltimore Orioles Look to Maintain Dominance at Home...

the boss of the Hell’s Angels escapes from...

New Zealand dismantles Italy – sport.ORF.at

Father and Son: Lionel Messi Watches as His...

Ian Foster, New Zealand coach: “We put ourselves...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy