in 2016 they were the champion and the child who gave him his hand – breaking latest news

Barcelona beat Sevilla thanks to an own goal by Sergio Ramos who returned a header from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal into the goal. A photo from 2016 reappeared on social media where the former Real Madrid captain entered the pitch shaking hands with Yamal as a child

a clumsy own goal by Sergio Ramos, a bitter rival when he wore the Real Madrid shirt, was enough for Barcelona to beat in Seville (1-0, 29 September). However, the result wasn’t that important. In fact, one of the most incredible crossroads in football took place in this La Liga match.

On one side the Blaugrana of Yamal, a 16 year old prodigy (born 13 July 2007), on the other Sergio Ramos, an expert defender who returned to Andalusia after his last experience at PSG. And then the mind goes back seven years, to 2016, and to another image: the Spanish baby talent was only nine years old and was holding the defender’s hand. The scenography of the event, obviously the Clasico between Blancos and Blaugrana. From the images emerging from social media, we can see the attacker who was one of the cover children at the time and was wearing a particular shirt with the writing Merci Johan, for Cruyff, who had passed away a few months earlier. The truly curious detail: he was holding Sergio Ramos’ hand.

Seven years later Yamal was on the pitch in the match between his Barcelona and the former Real captain’s Sevilla. And in the 76th minute it happened that, at 0-0, on a cross from the right, Yamal headed it into the area, the ball hit Sergio Ramos’ leg and ended up in the goal, causing the defender’s own goal. How mocking fate can be, which made the two of them protagonists. Only seven years have passed, but Yamal has already stolen the show.

