Global Athlete Earnings in 2022

James will rank first in the world in terms of income in 2022, surpassing Messi’s 2022 income in 2022 and Ronaldo’s 2022 income in 3rd, Curry sixth, KD seventh, and Harden ninth. James’ total income in 2022 is US$126.9 million, including US$36.9 million in wages and US$90 million in other income, ranking first among athletes in the world. This is also the highest value in a single year in his 20-year career.

The top ten rankings are as follows:

1. LeBron James (basketball)

2. Lionel Messi (football)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (football)

4. Neymar (football)

5. Alvarez (boxing)

6. Stephen Curry (basketball)

7. Kevin Durant (basketball)

8. Federer (tennis)

9. James Harden (basketball)

10. woods (golf)

(Tong Heng)