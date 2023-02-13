Barça has 11 consecutive victories, six of them in the League

The Barça team is in a state of grace and is launched towards the title

Barça has put the steamroller mode in 2023. Xavi Hernández’s squad continues in a state of grace and yesterday at the La Cerámica stadium he raised the number of consecutive victories to 11. He has not lost, keep an eye on the data, since last October 26 (0-3 against Bayern at the Camp Nou in the Champions League). If we go to the league championship in a more specific way, the numbers begin to be a real scandal. They are six games in a row winning, 11 of the last 12.

They have only not achieved victory throughout these dozen games against Espanyol in the resumption of the competition after the World Cup in Qatar (1-1). The last defeat in the domestic championship (and the only one) was in the classic on October 16 (3-1). A dynamic that has placed the Catalan team with an 11-point advantage in the League, in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey and champion of the Super Cup.

READY FOR UNITED

The next challenge for this Barça in a state of grace is huge. Next Thursday, at the Camp Nou, a major tie against Manchester United begins in the Europa League play-off round. An anticipated final of the second continental competition between two teams that arrive at a very good time. A litmus test for a Barça that has a very busy calendar and that does not give up anything. Of course, Xavi is clear about his priority and will probably introduce some rotation against the English.