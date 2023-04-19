In 2023, the 15th Guangxi Sports Festival All-region Croquet League·Liuzhou Station ends 2023-04-19 14:43:00.0 Source: Guangxi Gateball Association

From April 15th to 18th, 2023, under the guidance of China Gateball Association, hosted by Guangxi Social Sports Development Center and Liuzhou Sports Bureau, organized by Guangxi Gateball Association, co-organized by Liuzhou Gateball Association, Shenzhen Longzhou Gateball Sports Development The “2023 15th Guangxi Sports Festival Regional Gateball League Liuzhou Station” supported by the company will start at the Wenchang Bridge Gate Stadium in Liuzhou City. A total of more than 710 players from 7 district-level system units, 10 cities and 12 counties (districts) in the region participated in 71 goal teams, 4 children’s goal teams and 73 men’s and women’s doubles teams.



Guests at the opening ceremony

On the morning of the 15th, a brief opening ceremony was held at the Wenchang Bridge Gate Stadium in Liuzhou City. The opening ceremony was presided over by Wang Wei, chairman of Guangxi Gateball Association, and Wang Songyan, deputy director of Liuzhou Sports Bureau, delivered a welcome speech. Yang Zhenxian, Deputy Director of Business Department of Guangxi Social Sports Development Center, Liu Dingkang and Sun Liming, Honorary Chairman of Liuzhou Gateball Association, Liang Zhongxun, Member of China Gateball Association, Vice Chairman of Guangxi Gateball Association, Chairman of Liuzhou Senior Sports Association, China Gateball Pan Hongyue, member of the association, vice chairman and secretary general of Guangxi Gateball Association, Shu Zongan, Dong Yong and Yin Jing, vice chairmen of Guangxi Gateball Association, Zhang Huijun, consultant of Guangxi Gateball Association and Zhang Weiguo, supervisor, Yang Jihong, chairman of Liuzhou Gateball Association, and Yan Yan, vice chairman of Liuzhou Gateball Association Hong and Fu Yuntao, Qiu Xiufen, chief referee of this year’s tournament and international gateball referee, Qin Xiansong, Guangxi District Manager of Shenzhen Longzhou Gateball Sports Development Co., Ltd., and other guests attended the opening ceremony and kicked off the game together.



Croquet sports team participating in the opening ceremony (partial)



Group photo of match referees

After 4 days and 450 competitive games, the second team of Liucheng County Gateball Association and the first team of Children’s Gateball in Chengzhong District of Liuzhou City were superior, and won the adult group and the children’s group championship respectively; Nanning Heshun Gateball Second Team, Nanning Huaqiang The gateball team, Baise City Zhimen Team, Liuzhou Chengzhong District Children’s Gateball Second Team, and Liucheng County Taiping Town Central Primary School Gateball First and Second Teams won the second, third and fourth places in the adult group and the children’s group respectively; The first team of Liuzhou Gateball Association, the second gateball team of Guangxi Geophysical Survey Institute, the Nanning High-tech Gateball Team and the first gateball team of Liuzhou Iron and Steel Group Corporation tied for fifth place; the second team of Liuzhou Gateball Association, the second team of Liuzhou Chengzhong District Gateball The second goalball team, the first Nanning Heshun gateball team, the first and second gateball teams of the Guangxi Hydrogeological Engineering Geology Team and the second team of the Guilin City Gateball Association tied for ninth place.



Group photo of the award presenters and the winning children’s team



Group photo of the award presenters and the sports team that won the team award

Liuzhou Ma Shiyun and Nong Xiongli, Nanning Chen Zhenjin and Li Gaonan won the men’s doubles championship and runner-up respectively; Baise Huang continued to combine with Liuzhou Huang Wenzhi, Liuzhou Zhou Junhuan and Nanning Li Yongping tied for third place in the men’s doubles; Liuzhou Zhou Liuhua and Yang Liufeng, Gan Mingdi and Meng Shiping tied for fifth place in men’s doubles

Chen Wenzhen from Liuzhou City and Liu Xiudan from Nandan County, Su Dexiu and Huang Xiuqun from Nanning City won the women’s doubles championship and runner-up respectively; Zhou Qingqing from Nanning City teamed up with Liu Yu, Huang Aiping and Wang Xuefang, tied for third place in the women’s doubles; Li Zhen from Nanning City and Huo Xiuzhen, Laibin City Yang Xiangping and Liang Hongli, Liuzhou Zhang Shaozhen and Liu Zhonglin, Huang Pinggui and Chen Yandong tied for fifth place in the women’s doubles.



A group photo of the award presenters and the athletes who won the doubles award



Game Highlights

The second gateball team of Liuzhou Railway, the second gateball team of Liuzhou Bailiandong Base of Guangxi Mining and Mining Group, the second gateball team of Liuzhou Prison in Guangxi, the first gateball team of Xinkang Prison in Nanning, Guangxi, the second, fifth and sixth gateball teams of Liuzhou Iron and Steel Group Corporation Team, Guilin City Gateball Association Fourth Team, Beihai City Gateball Association Team, Nanning Sports Federation Gateball Team, Ningming County Gateball Association First Team, Chongzuo City Jiangzhou District Gateball Team, Laibin City Xingbin District Gateball The first team of the association and the second gateball team of Liubei District of Liuzhou City won the group award.

14 goalball teams including Guangxi Institute of Geophysical Exploration goalball first team, Guangxi Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Engineering School goalball team, Guangxi Liucheng Prison goalball team, and Guangxi Guigang No. 307 Geological Team goalball team won the Group Encouragement Award.

Guangxi Litang Prison Gateball Team, Liuzhou Railway Gateball First Team, Guangxi Hydrogeology Engineering Geology Team Gateball First Team, Liuzhou Iron and Steel Group Company Gateball First Team, Guangxi Nanning Xinkang Prison Gateball First Team and other 14 goalball teams , won the Sportsmanship Award. On the afternoon of the 18th, the competition ended perfectly.