In 2023, the first East China Bodybuilding and Fitness Rookie Competition kicks off_Zhejiang Online

Celebrating the Asian Games and Enjoying Health

In 2023, the first East China bodybuilding and fitness rookie competition will start

On May 3, the “Aegean Cup” 2023 First East China Bodybuilding Newcomer Competition (Cixi Station) was held in Aegean Shopping Plaza, Cixi City.

This competition is sponsored by Cixi Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports, organized by Cixi Fitness and Bodybuilding Association, and guided by Zhejiang Aerobics (Gymnastics) Association.

More than 120 athletes from 16 teams from various regions competed for the crown of 21 items including classical bodybuilding, fitness, women’s bikini, beautiful buttocks, and fitness models. Athletes who have won the top three in previous national competitions, the top two in provincial competitions and the first in municipal competitions in this competition are not allowed to participate.

Cixi athlete Bai Yuanshun participated in the bodybuilding competition for the first time, and started preparing for the competition two months in advance. He said: “There has been no competition during the epidemic, and now there is a rookie competition. I signed up immediately, showed myself on the stage, and tested myself. Take a look at the results of your usual training.”

Athlete Li Xilong came from afar and came from Lanzhou, “So many athletes competed together, the scene was very shocking and the atmosphere is great. I will come to participate next year, so that our newcomers have more opportunities to show off.”

Zhu Qingmin, president of Cixi City Fitness and Bodybuilding Association, said: “The original intention of holding the Newcomer Competition is to promote the popularization of bodybuilding and provide a stage for the majority of bodybuilding enthusiasts to show themselves and review their achievements. We will hold this event for a long time to let newcomers Starting from here, through their promotion, let more people fall in love with bodybuilding and fitness.”

