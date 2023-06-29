In 2024, the “14th Winter” plans to set up two mass competitions

The 2024 “14th Winter” plans to set up two mass competitions 2023-06-29 09:58:27.0 Source: Xinhuanet Author: Wu Junkuan, Wang Chunyan

In order to give full play to the driving role of the National Winter Games in ice and snow sports for the masses, further consolidate and expand the achievements of “driving 300 million people to participate in ice and snow sports“, and embody the concept of “National Sports for All”, the State Sports General Administration recently announced that it will be held in 2024 The 14th National Winter Games (hereinafter referred to as “14th Winter”) set up two mass competitions: cross-country skiing and speed skating.

According to reports, the 14th Winter Mass Competition will be completed before the opening ceremony of the 14th Winter, that is, from the end of 2023 to the beginning of 2024. The specific time is to be determined. According to the arrangement, the cross-country skiing women’s 4X1km team relay and the men’s 4X1.5km team relay will be held in due course in Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia, and the speed skating 4X200m mixed relay and 2000m mixed team competition will be held in Hulunbeier, Inner Mongolia. Two minor competitions.

All four small events require athletes to be between 8 and 60 years old. Young athletes (8 to 14 years old) and middle-aged and elderly athletes (50 to 60 years old) must appear in the relay competition, which reflects the participation of all ages and maximizes the public The overall level and style of ice and snow sports participants.

The State General Administration of Sports will further promote the holding of colorful and diverse mass ice and snow brand events, extensively guide the establishment of ice and snow sports organizations, increase the supply of ice and snow sports venues for the masses, strengthen the standardization of various ice and snow sports standards, and deepen ice and snow sports. Integrate sports and education, strengthen the popularization of ice and snow sports knowledge and the promotion of Chinese ice and snow culture, further expand the participants and coverage, promote the masses’ mastery and improvement of ice and snow sports skills, continuously improve the popularity and development level of mass ice and snow sports, continue to consolidate and Expand the achievements of “driving 300 million people to participate in ice and snow sports“.

According to the information previously announced by the event organizing committee, the postponed 14th Winter will open on February 17, 2024. The 14th Winter Olympics will fully benchmark against the Winter Olympics, with a total of 8 major events, 16 sub-items and 176 sub-items. All competitions for the 2026 Winter Olympics will be set up in the 14th Winter Olympics. In addition, focusing on discovering and cultivating reserve forces, Shishidong will also set up youth group competitions in short track speed skating, figure skating and other events.

