Home Sports In 2024, the Italian Super Cup will be played by four teams
Sports

In 2024, the Italian Super Cup will be played by four teams

by admin
In 2024, the Italian Super Cup will be played by four teams

In 2024, the men’s Italian Super Cup, the trophy played every year between the holders of the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia, will be played by four teams, the first two in the championship and the two that reached the final of the Coppa Italia. The He has decided the assembly of the Lega Serie A, which includes the twenty teams of the main Italian league. In the event that a team should be first or second and also finalist in the Coppa Italia, the third and possibly fourth placed team in the Serie A championship will qualify for the Super Cup. The new format, similar to one already adopted in Spain, is However provisional: as early as 2025 it could in fact change.

Lega Serie A also announced that it had “accepted the offer to play four of the next six editions of the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia”, those of 2024, 2025, 2028 and 2029.

See also  Gymnastics, an Udinese company on the roof of the world: the Royal Gym is a gold medal in Finland

You may also like

Inventor of the high jump flop is dead

Change Italian Super Cup – Tiscali Sport

Playing “Death Five” Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball...

The tragic discovery after five months: Olympian Antonin...

Athletics: High jump legend Dick Fosbury dies aged...

BEAUTIFUL | Sportdimontagna.com

WTT Singapore Grand Slam 2023 Men’s Singles Round...

Not even Ukraine does this! a wonderfully punished...

Monterosi-Latina: little to praise, much to discard

Playing “Death Five” Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy