In 2024, the men’s Italian Super Cup, the trophy played every year between the holders of the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia, will be played by four teams, the first two in the championship and the two that reached the final of the Coppa Italia. The He has decided the assembly of the Lega Serie A, which includes the twenty teams of the main Italian league. In the event that a team should be first or second and also finalist in the Coppa Italia, the third and possibly fourth placed team in the Serie A championship will qualify for the Super Cup. The new format, similar to one already adopted in Spain, is However provisional: as early as 2025 it could in fact change.

Lega Serie A also announced that it had “accepted the offer to play four of the next six editions of the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia”, those of 2024, 2025, 2028 and 2029.