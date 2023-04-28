If you go by camper with children, they are there 5 rules to follow for a problem-free holiday. A spaceship, a secret hideaway, a traveling house, a small castle: a camper can be many things, when seen by a child. Thanks to their bubbly and irrepressible imagination, little travelers are particularly fond of them set off on an adventure on a four-wheeled house… until the initial emotion turns into a long series of ever closer “How much is missing?”.

In a camper with children, 5 rules to follow for departure

Here are the five golden rules to better face an RV trip with the whole tribe and to truly enjoy the journey, not just the destination.

1. Program

When starting with your own home zoo, the first, indispensable rule to keep in mind is: leave nothing to chance. Program and study everything in detail, especially when it comes to choosing the travel itinerary. For example, it is important to plan the route in order to choose the areas equipped for stops and overnight stays, equipped with drinking water, waste water discharge points, electricity and all useful services… in addition to protected spaces to let them roam freely their foals, pawing after hours of travel. An excellent idea to make children feel as active part of the organization as possible is to involve them in the choice of destination and in the creation of the itinerary, transforming this activity into a game for the whole family.

2. Choose the motorhome

Like when you book holiday accommodation everyone choose the most comfortable option for one’s own needs, the same criterion also applies to campers: to each his own ideal vehicle, according to needs and desires. According to the analysis of bookings, the type most chosen by families is the overcab motorhome (34% in 2021): if the motorhome is already synonymous with functionality and comfort in itself, the attic version with its niche above the cockpit it offers extra space which is always very useful when traveling with children.

If the king of recreational vehicles is in great demand for its comfort, the second step of the podium among the requests of families is the van, more practical thanks to its small size, the ideal choice for those looking for a good balance between on-board habitability and mobility. To cater for every type of traveler and family, there are so many options, and perhaps it will surprise you to discover that what we commonly call “campers” can be very different vehicles: van, semi-integrated, motorhome… The important thing is that the little travelers feel comfortable in the mobile home.

3. Make a checklist

In some ways, the vanlife could be compared to a snail: while moving continuously, it carries with it all the essentials to feel at home and it is therefore essential to organize your luggage in the best possible way. And if, especially when traveling with children, the tendency is to follow the reassuring motto of “you never know”, in reality the golden rule in this case is to simplify.

For example, will it really be necessary to carry one change per day for each traveller? In order not to empty the closet at home, remember that campers are equipped with bathroom and internal services, or in some cases external shower: if necessarywill come in very handy for (literally) refreshing your on-board wardrobe.

The same principle also applies in the kitchen, for those who prefer to cook on the go instead of organizing a tour of the local restaurants (always pleasant, but more expensive): given the limited space, foldable or stackable objects are advisable, while for shopping you can do purchases at zero kilometer according to need. By following these useful tips, to the delight of the little ones, you won’t have to give up leaving your Teddy bear at home.

4. Pastimes on board: alternatives to mobile phones

As exciting as they are, sometimes the hours of travel, with the adults behind the wheel, can seem very, very long. If the risk that the rear passengers spend most of the time on their cell phones is high, you need to leave prepared, offering a series of child-friendly entertainment. From the classic evergreen “I see … I see” to improvised karaoke, from memory chains to the challenge of jokes, only one rule applies: let your imagination run wild!

But we must not forget the real trump card on board the camper: compared to cars, space it is wider and more comfortable, with a real living room equipped with a coffee table overlooking the ever-changing panorama. An ideal micro-world for board game challenges, for reading and drawing, always with an eye to the marvels of the external macro-world.

5. Short range rehearsal

One last piece of advice, but no less important: for those who want to organize a real holiday in a camper, but have not yet approached this world (or, at least, with the little ones in tow), it may be worth doing a general test .

Why, before leaving for the summer tour of the Boot on the road, no planning a long weekend not far from home? It will be a great way for children to gradually discover this engaging way of traveling in the name of adventure and flexibility.

