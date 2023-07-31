in Albert (Somme), summer is synonymous with learning to swim

They wait outside the entrance. Grandparents who take care of their grandchildren during the holidays, a few parents, and little 4-5 year olds with their swimming pool bag. Like every morning at the end of July, they are welcomed free of charge for an hour of« aquatic ease” in the municipal swimming pool of Albert (Somme), as part of the “1, 2, 3 Swim! » set up by Paris 2024, the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with the French Swimming Federation and the EDF group.

The little ones, who are preparing to join the locker room, “were not all taken by their parents to the baby swimming slots, far from it”, notes Bruno Valet, the president of Albert sport swimming. Accompanying persons must remain at the door of the cloakroom. so that the little ones learn to fend for themselves ».

A wooden box is installed in the entrance. They put their trainers or sandals there. A mother, a volunteer at the club, explains to them the way to reach the shower. The water is cool, little girls hesitate to place themselves under the jet, burst out laughing, their heads wrapped in orange caps with the logo of the Somme department.

Nathan Wizen, 21, lifeguard, in the Duckling swimming pool, in Albert (Somme), July 18, 2023. AIMÉE THIRION FOR “THE WORLD”

“We are aimed at all children far from swimming”, those supported by child welfare or “from modest families”, explains Stéphane Haussoulier, the president of the departmental council, three cities of the Somme having been selected this year by Paris 2024 – in addition to Albert, Amiens and Abbeville.

“Children who learn to swim will be more likely to succeed in school, to integrate into professional life, assures the elected centrist. In the department, I sometimes find it difficult to make people understand that this is important. Sometimes we cut corners on policies like this because we have to ensure the renovation of a college and we are in a tight financial context. We are on a long-term policy. »

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers “This summer, 20,000 children will benefit from the “1, 2, 3 Swim!” »

A specific niche for children with disabilities

In the pool, along the swimming lane, a dozen little ones, without armband buoys, cling on or, for some, go more frankly. Next step: climb on the “monkey bridge” articulated before returning to a floating plastic castle. “They learn balance”explains Geoffrey Malapert, a young lifeguard.

On the left, the children are preparing to return to the locker room at the end of the session for 4 to 6 year olds. On the right, Livia, 9, and her mother, Ingrid, during the slot for children with disabilities, in the Caneton swimming pool, in Albert (Somme), July 18, 2023. AIMÉE THIRION FOR “THE WORLD”

He never takes his eyes off them, encourages the fearful, watches the most daring out of the corner of his eye. Clinging to the ladder that descends into the swimming lane, a little boy is chattering his teeth. He is moderately motivated. Geoffrey Malapert encourages him to take it easy. The water is 27°C, cooler than usual, since the city tightened the bolts this winter on energy expenditure.

You have 59.39% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

