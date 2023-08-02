Home » In an emergency, Viktorka tries Trpišovský’s recipe
In an emergency, Viktorka tries Trpišovský’s recipe

All for the win. And the procedure. Czech teams usually fly abroad for cup duels the day before the match. Coach Jindřich Trpišovský asserted in Slavia that it is better to leave two days in advance. Stitchers have good experience with it, now Viktoria used the same recipe. She left for Thursday’s rematch of the 2nd preliminary round of the Conference League with Drita already on Tuesday evening. “I’d rather fly on Wednesday, but there’s nothing we can do,” halfback Jan Kopic smiled at the airport. The first match in Pilsen ended goalless.

