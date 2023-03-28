Three times Napoli against Milan in 16 days; Inter and Juve (in addition to Fiorentina) who play nine games in a month. The Serie A teams are preparing for a fiery April where the fruits of the season are harvested, which will end at the beginning of June. The only calm team is Spalletti’s Napoli who leaf through the daisy to understand when they will mathematically win the Scudetto, whether at the end of April or at the beginning of May.

For all the others involved in the Champions sprint it’s time for exams, with Lazio on pole for points and because they don’t play the cups. Inter, Milan and Roma feel Atalanta breathing down their necks while Juve remains an unknown factor who, since has the burden of -15, flies in the standings (it would be abundantly second). The April calendar is homogeneous: Milan, Inter and Atalanta meet a big name only once, for the others there are two top challenges. This is the path of the teams.

– NAPLES (71 points): the +19 makes the Neapolitans play easily, also cultivating the Champions League dream. Milan and Juve the rocks, the scudetto party can also be on the 29th at Maradona with Salernitana. Schedule (away games in capital letters): 2/4 at 20.45 Milan; 7/4 at 7pm LECCE; Champions League 12/4 at 21 MILAN; 15/4 at 18 Verona; Ch. 18/4 at 21 Milan; 23/4 at 20.45 JUVENTUS; 29/4 at 15 Salernitana.

– LAZIO (52 points): without Immobile and with too many goals conceded, he seemed disarmed. Then the successes with Napoli and, above all, the second derby with Roma changed everything. He must survive the challenges with Juve and Inter unscathed to secure the Champions League. Calendar: 2/4 hours 15 MONZA; 8/4 at 20.45 Juventus; 14/4 at 20.45 SPEZIA; 22/4 at 18 Turin; 30/4 at 12.30 INTER.

– INTER (50 points): Inzaghi on the gridiron despite the quarter-finals of the Champions League. A lot will depend on the challenges in the cup with Benfica and Juve, but finishing in the top four is essential, and a key stage will be the clash at the end of April with Lazio. Calendar: 1/4 hours 18 Fiorentina; Italian Cup 4/4 at 21 JUVENTUS; 7/4 at 17 SALERNITANA; Champions 11/4 at 21 BENFICA; 15/4 at 20.45 Monza; Ch. 19/4 at 21 Benfica; 23/4 at 12.30 EMPOLI; CI 26/4 at 21 Juventus; 30/4 at 12.30 Lazio.

– MILAN (48 points): the real stumbling block concerns the three games with the dominating Naples, if he continues to break away the decisive challenge could be in Rome’s home. Calendar: 2/4 hours 20.45 NAPLES; 7/4 at 21 Empoli; Champions League 12/4 at 9pm Naples; 15/4 at 15 BOLOGNA; Ch. 18/4 at 21 NAPLES; 23/4 at 18 Lecce; 29/4 at 18 ROME.

– ROME (47 points): if he doesn’t beat Samp it will be tough for Mourinho because eliminating Feyenoord cannot be enough to make the season balance positive, given that, from a Champions perspective, April ends with Atalanta and Milan. Calendar: 2/4 hours 18 Sampdoria; 8/4 at 18.30 TURIN; Europa League 13/4 at 18.45 FEYENOORD; 16/4 at 020.45 Udinese; EL 20/4 at 21 Feyenoord; 23/4 at 20.45 ATALANTA; 29/4 at 18 Milan;

– ATALANTA (45 points): the comeback began when it seemed hopelessly detached, also due to the decline of almost all the opponents. He doesn’t have the troubles of the cup and has the most important challenge at home, with Roma. Calendar: 1/4 hours 015 CREMONESE; 8/4 at 4.30 pm Bologna; 17/4 at 20.45 FIORENTINA; 24/4 at 20.45 Rome; 29/4 at 20.45 TURIN;

– JUVENTUS (41 points): the stone guest of the Champions League sprint. He’s in great form, he’s aiming to win the two Cups, he still hopes to get the 15 points back (we’ll know on April 19th). In the meantime he has a tough calendar: in addition to Inter and Sporting, Lazio and Napoli too. Calendar: 1/4 at 20.45 Verona; Italian Cup 4/4 at 21 Inter; 8/4 at 20.45 LAZIO; Europa League 13/4 at 21 Sporting; 16/4 at 18 SASSUOLO; EL 20/4 at 21 SPORTING; 23/4 at 20.45 Naples; CI 26/4 at 21 INTER; 30/4 at 20.45 BOLOGNA.