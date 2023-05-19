In Az-West Ham incidents at the stadium, players were also involved – football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – THE HAGUE, MAY 19 – West Ham players themselves intervened to defend friends and family from the aggression of AZ Alkmaar fans, in the incidents that broke out inside the stadium after the Dutch club’s home defeat. which took the English to the final of the Conference League. Several players from both clubs were involved in the fracas, including West Ham captain Declan Rice.



At the final whistle some AZ fans stormed the main stand of the AFAS stadium in Alkmaar, attacking West Ham supporters who were celebrating their victory. Images posted on Twitter show a group of fans, presumably from AZ, breaking through a barrier before seeking confrontation with fans of the English club. Other footage shows West Ham players climbing over the barriers to intervene in the melee.



In another sequence, several police officers in riot gear push off AZ fans before restoring order to the stadium. West Ham United manager David Moyes said after the game that his players got involved because they wanted to protect their friends and family.



“My parents and friends were also in the stands. I only saw what happened afterward,” Moyes told Dutch news agency ANP. (HANDLE).

