in Bercy, among the French, the ball of contenders for the position of Davis Cup captain

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gilles Simon and Richard Gasquet during the Davis Cup final at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, November 26, 2017. PASCAL ROSSIGNOL / REUTERS

In Bercy, since the start of the week, alongside the matches, another tournament has been playing behind the scenes. French tennis is looking for a Davis Cup captain and contenders are jostling to occupy this chair. The position has been vacant since the departure of Sébastien Grosjean, who decided to take under his wing the French revelation of the season, Arthur Fils (19), who went from 315th place in the world to 36th in one year.

At the helm of the French men’s team since 2019, the Marseillais no longer really had free rein since the French Tennis Federation (FFT) withdrew part of his prerogatives from him in July. Co-founder and shareholder of a management agency – which notably represents the interests of Richard Gasquet and Arthur Fils – the former world No. 4, also director of the ATP 250 tournament in Montpellier and consultant for beIN Sport, was the subject of of “identified conflicts of interest”. The FFT therefore decided that he could no longer select his players himself, while remaining captain. A wobbly situation to say the least, now resolved.

Whoever succeeds him or her will be officially designated at the end of the FFT executive committee, scheduled for November 17. The recruitment procedure is unprecedented. Usually, it is up to the national technical director to propose the name of the new captain. This time, the president of the FFT, Gilles Moretton, contacted – by email – fourteen former players. Among them, Marion Bartoli, Fabrice Santoro, Gilles Simon, Henri Leconte, Paul-Henri Mathieu, Michaël Llodra, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, and others who have already held this position (Yannick Noah, Guy Forget, Arnaud Clément, Amélie Mauresmo) .

A less prestigious armband

The boss of the FFT is receiving interested candidates in turn these days at Bercy during individual interviews, to explore their motivations. The captain’s armband is, however, far from being as prestigious as in the past, since the International Federation changed, in 2018, the formula and format of the historic event, to the great dismay of many players, current and past, sometimes the same ones who covet the position today.

But if the captaincy makes you salivate, it is in particular because it is accompanied by a mission which will soon find itself in the spotlight: leading the French delegation to the Paris Olympic Games (from July 26 to August 11, 2024) . The prospect is tempting. The salary too, around 200,000 euros per year, according to information from The team, for a dozen weeks of work.

