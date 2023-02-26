Bologna, February 26, 2023 – The rain was not a good awakening for the dem people voting in the gazebo from 8 to 20. But despite the not exactly clement weather, already in the early morning several of the 122 seats in Bologna and its province they had the queue to vote in the Pd primaries.

in Emilia-Romagnainstead at 13, 73,384 voted in the 683 seats set up (in 2019 there were 80,000 but at 12). The total in Emilia Romagna at the end of the day was 185,000 voters.

The primaries of the Democratic Party in Campogalliano, in the province of Modena (fot FiocchI)

The second and last half of the Emilian derby between Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schleinafter the consultation in the circles that saw the governor in front of him (by almost twenty points at a national level, just below the Two Towers), however, he seems to have started off in the right direction in Bologna at least in terms of turnout.

Pd primaries: live with national data

The turnout at 13 in Bologna and its province

At 13 the partial figure confirms the good performance: 19,700 voters, numbers slightly lower than the 2019 primaries when just over 20,000 people participated in the polling stations of the Pd Federation.

At the primaries, which crowned Nicola Zingaretti, the final turnout was just under 50,000 in our area and 1,600,000 nationwide. As for the Bonaccini-Schlein challenge the queues started from 9.30 in Bolognina, the club where Elly took back her card, and many people also met at the Passepartout, Savena, Mazzini, Fossolo and Arci di San Lazzaro clubs. On the other hand, the situation in the mountains is more critical due to the heavy snowfall.

Also Romano Prodi he voted in Bologna. The former premier voted for the Baraccano seat: “I am favorably impressed by the large turnout this morning in the face of the skepticism that seemed to accompany these primaries. Even if this may not be a representative sample, seeing all these people has struck me a lot and I am very happy”.

Bonaccini to vote in Campogalliano

Stefano Bonaccini, on the other hand, voted in the morning at the club in his town, Campogalliano, in the province of Modena. In the evening, Bonaccini will await the results at the Casa dei Popoli headquarters Casalecchio di Reno (Bologna), the same choice on the occasion of the regional championships in January 2020.

Here Reggio Emilia

Since this morning, the challenge of these primaries has also been open in Reggio Emilia to decide who between Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schlein will take the place of Enrico Letta. For the voters in line there is no doubt: “Bonaccini will win”. The most widespread opinion at the polling stations; Therefore; mirrors the polls of the last few days that gave as a favorite the Emilian governor with about 60% of the votes of the circles, while the deputy Schlein stuck with 35% of the preferences.

Above all, hoping for a surprise comeback the electric women, who confess: “I vote for Schlein. Given the presence of a female head of government, the left also wants to feel represented”. All that remains is to wait for the outcome of the gazebos. After closing at 8pm, a winner can finally be decreed, opening what many hope will be a new season for the Democratic Party.