In Bormio you can ski until Easter, snow conditions permitting. The Bormio district, with its three ski areas, offers the possibility of perfect skiing until April: the end of the ski season a Bormio, Santa Caterina Valfurva and Cima Piazzi is in fact scheduled for 10 April (snow and weather conditions permitting), while the slope of San Colombano closed on 26 March. And, while waiting for summer skiing on the Stelvio glacier, spring is the most suitable time to try the trendy discipline of ski mountaineering which will debut as an Olympic sport in Bormio in 2026.

Snow with a perfect consistency, the sun’s rays illuminating the ski area ever earlier in the morning, the pleasure of eating outdoors on the terraces of mountain huts, relaxing on sun-kissed deckchairs, staying on the slopes until late afternoon: there is something magical about spring skiing.

Spring is the right time to try your hand at ski mountaineering!

While waiting for summer skiing on the Stelvio glacier, spring is the most suitable time to try your hand at the trendy discipline of ski mountaineering which will make its debut as an Olympic sport in Bormio in 2026. Ski mountaineering is a sport to be lived in freedom, immersed in the silence of nature, but to be practiced with due preparation. For beginners, the local Alpine Guides are available, who organize individual or group outings.

Spring is the best season for ski mountaineering in Bormio

The Bormio area offers a wide choice of itineraries, thanks also to the network of alpine refuges available starting from the first days of March. This is the best time to admire spectacular views. There is only an embarrassment of choice, starting from those with average technical preparation, up to the more experienced ones at ease on slopes of over 40° and with the use of mountaineering equipment. To give some examples, with regard to itineraries not on glaciers, a popular destination for average skiers could be the Corno S. Colombano (3,020 m) in Valdisotto. Another relatively easy route, in Valdidentro, it is the ascent to Motta Grande (2,716 m)classic theascent to the Cima dei Forni (3,247 m) starting from the Forni refuge or the ascent, always from the Forni, towards the three refuges at the highest altitude (Branca, Pizzini and Casati).

Also very popular crossing Valfurva/Sondalo – Val di Rezzalo (from S. Caterina, going up with the lifts, going down). While they are recommended only for expert ski-mountaineers ski mountaineering for Pizzo Tresero and Punta S. Matteo, starting from Forni. These have glacier crossings, so they require specific equipment such as ropes, ice axes and crampons (remembering that it is always better to rely on a mountain guide in these cases).

Here are some ideas for combine ski mountaineering with a tasty and relaxing break in a refuge. In Valfurva, the Forni area is located at the foot of the largest Italian valley glacier, here we find: the Branca Refuge at 2493 m (right in front of the Forni glacier); the Forni Refuge, located at an altitude of 2220 meters (at the end of the road that climbs from S. Caterina Valfurva); and the Pizzini refuge, at 2706 m, at the head of the Val Cedec. In Val Viola (Valdidentro), the Agriturismo Baita Caricc, at 1990 m, is a support point accessible all year round and easily reachable from the locality of Arnoga (on the state road that leads from Bormio to Livigno); finally, when you reach the top, there is the Federico in Dosdè refuge, 2133 m, in the valley of the same name.

Bormio: sport, culture and spas

Located at 1,225 meters above sea level, Bormio is located in a large natural amphitheater in the center of the Alps. The white of the perennial snows of the glaciers, the intense green of the woods and meadows, the blue of the sky and the transparency of the waters are the colors that characterize the landscape. A paradise for lovers of sport, nature, art and culture. In winter, Bormio and its district offer more than 180 kilometers of alpine, Nordic and snowboard ski slopes, while in summer there is the possibility of skiing on the Stelvio Pass glacier.

Particularly fascinating are the ski mountaineering excursions and with snowshoes in the paths of the Stelvio National Park which, during the summer season, are transformed into over 600 kilometers of trails to cover with your own mountain bike, on foot or on horseback. Furthermore, for racing bike enthusiasts, it is possible to try your hand at some of the greatest climbs that have contributed to making cycling noble in Italy and in the world: the Stelvio Pass, the Gavia Pass and the Mortirolo.

A walk in the splendid historic center of the town, with its churches, palaces and museums also allows you to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of other times of what for 700 years was a small municipal democracy in the center of the Alps.

Without forgetting, finally, the hot thermal waters of the centers of Bormio Terme, Bagni Nuovi and Bagni Vecchi known since the times of the ancient Romans.

High-quality infrastructures and services, a millenary history waiting to be discovered, events of global importance and, of course, the unmistakable flavors of Valtellina food and wine: this is Bormio, the Magnificent Land.

