in Brittany, elected officials believe in the “spillovers” of the passage of the Olympic flame

While the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Cojop) Paris 2024 revealed, on Friday June 23, the route of the Olympic flame, Jean-Luc Chenut no longer has any doubts. The president (Socialist Party) of the departmental council of Ille-et-Vilaine is ” convinced “ to have had « raison » to invest 180,000 euros to register his department among the sixty-four that will be crossed by the relay which will set off from Marseille from May 8, 2024. A few weeks later, during the month of June, ten runners will cross the department of Ille-et-Vilaine, from the coast to Rennes, passing through the forest of Brocéliande.

Read also: Paris 2024 Olympics: 68 days, 65 stage cities, the (almost) tour of France of the Olympic torch relay

“When we decided to host the Olympic flame, we didn’t know when or how. A chosen one makes bets. Sometimes he wins them; sometimes not. From the start of discussions with the organization, we wanted to influence the course of decisions to make a great party a success »explains Jean-Luc Chenut.

The city councilor evokes his work meetings to maneuver between the lines of the “very strict” Cojop specifications. He insists : “From the moment we participate in the financing of an event, we want to have our say. Above all, I wanted to be proactive on the course selected. Cojop is a huge machine. Sometimes we had trouble getting him to understand that he should delegate more without being in hypercontrol. »

The elected president of the Ille-et-Vilaine departmental council, Jean-Luc Chenut (PS), on April 2, 2015 in Rennes. JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD / AFP

“Our decision-making power on the organization of the relay was modest”, recognizes Maël de Calan, president (various right) of the departmental council of Finistère. He tried to get the flame to start. In vain. The elected official then pleaded for his territory to be the point of transfer of the flame to the overseas territories after a day when it would be strolled on the south coast of Finistère (pointe de la Torche), in the Breton mountains, in Brest , then in the north of the department.

The president of the Breton community is convinced “fallout” of the relay, the impact of which will be, according to him, ” similar “ to that generated by a stage of the Tour de France, “ even more important”. In 2021, the riders of the Grande Boucle set off from Brest before pedaling in Finistère for a day. The Brest-Bretagne urban planning agency (Adeupa) had estimated the economic benefits for Finistère at 4.35 million euros, or three euros in revenue for one euro invested.

The Côtes-d’Armor pass their turn

In the neighboring department of Côtes-d’Armor, elected officials do not believe the passage of the Olympic flame capable of generating such a windfall. In February 2022, they refused to pay the 180,000 euros to appear on the course. The cost represented half of the annual envelope supposed to finance the sporting events of Côtes-d’Armor.

You have 49.16% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

