MONTALTO DORA

Tomorrow, Saturday 24 September, the second day of the thirty-ninth edition of the Piedmont Cup Fratel Giovanni Dellarole Trophy of women’s C and D women’s and men’s series will be played.

After losing the first two games of the first concentration last Sunday 0-3 with Lilliput Settimo Torinese and 1-2 with Valsusa, tomorrow’s Montalto Dora of C women, at 15.30 in Almese will face the hosts and follow the Bra. The team of coach Massimo Cazzulo, and wants to continue to cultivate hopes of passing the round (the first eight pass) will no longer be able to afford missteps.

In women’s D the second day of group F is always played tomorrow. After the first match in which, last Saturday, Basso Canavese Calton overcame Fortitudo Chivasso at the tie break, the two Canavese teams on the second day respectively face Volley Leinì at Pala Unità d’Italia in Volpiano on Tuesday 27 at 9 pm and the Lanzo tomorrow, at 8.30 pm at the Palalancia in Chivasso. They complete the round: tomorrow at 19 Fenusma-Torino Volley and at 19.30 Sangip Torino-Lilliput. This is the ranking of the group: Lanzo and Sangip Torino 3 points; Lilliput and Basso Canavese Calton 2; Fortitudo Chivasso and Leinì 1, Torino Volley and Fenusma 0. The first two classified by group pass the round.

Previous round to be forgotten also at Borgofranco volley, in the men’s Serie D. The Ivrea team, in front of the public friend of the PalaRuffini of Borgofranco d’Ivrea, was beaten 1-2 first by the Turin of the Collegno and then by the Valsusa. Tomorrow the team of the new president Prola will instead be engaged in Arona in the second of the three planned concentrations: scheduled at 5 pm they will face Volley Vercelli, while at 6.30 pm they will hand out the gauntlet to the hosts. By regulation in the men’s D series the first eight classified pass the round and both for the women’s and men’s sector of series C and series D each set won equals one point, in all the races three sets are played. –