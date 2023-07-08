Home » in Campo Berrettini and Alcaraz-breaking latest news
Sports

in Campo Berrettini and Alcaraz-breaking latest news

by admin
in Campo Berrettini and Alcaraz-breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

The blue in the third round will face the German Alexander Zverev after eliminating the Australian Alex de Minaur

Even today, Saturday 8 July, Matteo Berrettini’s day at Wimbledon. In the third round, the Italian will face the German Alexander Zverev (if all goes as planned from around 5.15pm) after having eliminated the Australian Alex de Minaur (6-3, 6-4, 6-3). Her partner, Melissa Satta, also appeared in the stands, who seemed irrepressible after her boyfriend’s latest victory. The showgirl’s gesture did not go unnoticed in the stands, her emotion was visible and she exulted with joy and happiness for Berrettini’s victory, standing up and applauding him.

It will also be Carlos Alcaraz’s day: the Spanish champion will take the field on the Wimbledon lawn to challenge the Chilean Nicolas Jarry (from about 2.30pm. After having eliminated the Frenchman Jeremy Chardy (6-0, 6-2, 7-5) at first round and the French Alexandre Muller (6-4, 7-6, 6-3) in the second round.Not only Berrettini, not only Alcaraz, but also the Russian Daniil Medvedev, in the field against the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (from 2 pm approximately) after the successes against the British Arthur Fery (7-5, 6-4, 6-3) in the first round and against the French Adrian Mannarino (6-3, 6-3, 7-6).

Finally, it will be the turn of the Danish Holger Rune, in the field against the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (from about 13.15). The live television entrusted to Sky Sport, which will follow Wimbledon 2023 through nine reference channels. Sky Sport Summer (201), Sky Sport Arena (204) and Sky Sport Tennis (205) will be dedicated to the three main courts: Central, Court 1 and Court 2. Channels 252 to 257, however, will be used to monitor all other fields. Wimbledon can be streamed on Now TV.

See also  Sölden, the CDM restarts on the glacier A giant to test the conditions

July 8, 2023 (change July 8, 2023 | 08:49)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

What do we know about the fire in...

Li Meng Returns with a Bang: Scores 9...

F1, super selfie at Silverstone: Brad Pitt’s photo...

in Morocco, Walid Regragui first craftsman of the...

Cuban Pitcher Néstor Cortés Jr. to Remain on...

Futsal: Abodi, Malagò and Mancini play together and...

The Reason Behind Mourinho’s Suspension: Damaging Referee Kefi’s...

The 40-year-old Quagliarella will not get a new...

Wimbledon 2023 results: Katie Boulter and Alex de...

Philipsen wins sprint ahead of Cavendish

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy