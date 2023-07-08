in Campo Berrettini and Alcaraz-breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

The blue in the third round will face the German Alexander Zverev after eliminating the Australian Alex de Minaur

Even today, Saturday 8 July, Matteo Berrettini’s day at Wimbledon. In the third round, the Italian will face the German Alexander Zverev (if all goes as planned from around 5.15pm) after having eliminated the Australian Alex de Minaur (6-3, 6-4, 6-3). Her partner, Melissa Satta, also appeared in the stands, who seemed irrepressible after her boyfriend’s latest victory. The showgirl’s gesture did not go unnoticed in the stands, her emotion was visible and she exulted with joy and happiness for Berrettini’s victory, standing up and applauding him.

It will also be Carlos Alcaraz’s day: the Spanish champion will take the field on the Wimbledon lawn to challenge the Chilean Nicolas Jarry (from about 2.30pm. After having eliminated the Frenchman Jeremy Chardy (6-0, 6-2, 7-5) at first round and the French Alexandre Muller (6-4, 7-6, 6-3) in the second round.Not only Berrettini, not only Alcaraz, but also the Russian Daniil Medvedev, in the field against the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (from 2 pm approximately) after the successes against the British Arthur Fery (7-5, 6-4, 6-3) in the first round and against the French Adrian Mannarino (6-3, 6-3, 7-6).

Finally, it will be the turn of the Danish Holger Rune, in the field against the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (from about 13.15). The live television entrusted to Sky Sport, which will follow Wimbledon 2023 through nine reference channels. Sky Sport Summer (201), Sky Sport Arena (204) and Sky Sport Tennis (205) will be dedicated to the three main courts: Central, Court 1 and Court 2. Channels 252 to 257, however, will be used to monitor all other fields. Wimbledon can be streamed on Now TV.

