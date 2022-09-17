CASALNOCETO

Azalai di Tortona organizes on Sunday a foot race of national interest on the road of km. 5 in Casalnoceto, the “Derthona five kilometers”. «It is a journey of km. 2,500 to be repeated twice – explains the long-distance blue Katia Figini, who oversaw the organization of the event with Azalai – the expert Nicola Calia has drawn a very fast route. The choice of two laps was made to allow spectators to see the runners pass and enjoy the race ». The idea was born from the collaboration with the Casalnoceto administration, in particular the deputy mayor Silvia Figini, who wants to make the country known from a sporting and cultural point of view. «A 5 km road approved by FIDAL was missing – continues Katia Figini – We aim to have participants also from Milan and Pavia, where there are many fans. The race will start at 11 to allow everyone on the one hand to arrive comfortably and on the other to be able to stop for lunch and visit the town during the day ». Registration € 10 with race pack of typical products. There will be cash prizes for the first three male and female absolute. Reserved parking, showers and changing rooms.

«Organizing all this is not a trivial matter – explains the president of Azalai, Claudio Robbiano – but with the help and collaboration of all we have succeeded in our aim. The Municipality and the Casalnoceto sports association have collaborated to make the territory known ». About fifty volunteers will be engaged with the help of carabinieri, municipal police, civil protection and the Red Cross. There will be athletes of international caliber, including the Olympic marathon runner Valeria Straneo. Special opening of the “Memory of the past” museum on Sunday. –