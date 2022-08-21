The match

—

The tenth episode of the rivalry between the Greek and the Russian has rewarded the complete and all-court tennis of Tsitsipas who, with the exception of the parenthesis of the second set, managed to perfectly mix the excellent performance in the service (66% of prime time with the 82% of the points scored), with a significant amount of downhill runs (36 with 27 points scored) and a strenuous defense from the baseline. Yet Medvedev, with his always very unorthodox and jerky tennis, had his chances. As with the break of the first game that he had to return for 3 all, or with the wasted set point in the tie-break of the first set that he had by hoisting himself on 6-5. But on this occasion the Greek played like a great champion, he canceled the set point by keeping the two batting rounds and then he operated the mini break that decided the fraction. In the second set, thanks to 4 double fouls (three in the second game and one in the fourth), Tsitsipas slipped under 5-0, recovered up to 5-3, but here he missed 3 consecutive balls to recover also the second break and return in game. But it was Medvedev’s nerves who decided the match, completely blown out on 3-2 in the third set. Here the world number 1 has committed 4 double fouls, and after having conceded the break he surrendered losing to zero the last turn of Tsitsipas. Now the rivalry between the two is 7 wins for Medvedev and 3 for Tsitsipas, who has reached his first final in Cincinnati. Tonight will be the sixth Masters 1000 final for the Greek. He previously lost his first in Canada in 2018 to Rafael Nadal, then he lost in Madrid in 2019 to Novak Djokovic, he won in Monte Carlo in 2021 against Andrey Rublev, he won again in Monte Carlo in 2022 with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and he lost the last game in Rome this year against Novak Djokovic.