



Everything is ready for the first edition of the Digital Cup: the event will be held on Thursday 30 March in Coverciano and will see opposing Italian National Digital Communication and the Italian National Singers. An initiative, organized by PA Social in collaboration with Digital Italy Foundation, which aims to raise awareness of the digital issue using the popularity of a sport like football as a driving force. The President of Fondazione Italia Digitale and PA Social, Francesco Di Costanzo, is at the forefront of trying to give ever greater visibility to digital issues that are increasingly important in the daily lives of all of us. The event will begin in the morning with a conference in the Aula Magna of the Technical Center of Coverciano. We asked Di Costanzo to explain how the digital theme managed to open the doors of the temple of Italian football.

How did the idea of ​​the first Digital Cup come about and what are the goals it sets for itself?

“We can say that the Digital Cup is the daughter of the activity that the Italian National Digital Communications team more generally carries out. The National team was born with the idea of ​​uniting the worlds of football and digital: using the involvement that football brings with it to also bring attention to the digital theme and make it more popular and known. The goal is to give greater visibility to a theme that is increasingly useful and predominant not only in sport, but in everyday life. Hence the idea to add the Digital Cup which will be a real event complete with a Cup. The Italian Digital Communication National Team and the Italian Singers National Team will face each other with the presence of former footballers and personalities from the entertainment world”.

How will the day develop?

“At 10 the event will open with the conference “Digital in the field”, whose main theme will be the digital culture linked to sport and health. The kick-off of the match between the Italian Digital Communication National Team and the Singers National Team instead scheduled for 3 pm. The match will be broadcast live, with commentary, on our social channels Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twich, it will last 90 minutes with final award ceremony”.

What topics will be addressed during the conference?

“The conference will basically be divided into two parts. In the first there will be the institutional part, we will give some data on sport and digital and we will discuss the interaction between sport, health and digital. The second part will instead focus on mainly on marketing and digital entertainment that dominates the world of sport”.

How will it be possible to access the events of the day of March 30?

“Both the conference and the match are open to all and with free admission. Naturally, places will be limited both in the congress hall and in the Coverciano grandstand, so you need to register at the following link: Conference and match, however, will also be broadcast via the social channels of PA Social and Fondazione Italia Digitale”.

The initiative also has a social purpose. How did you decide to support the Save The Children campaign?

“The Digital Cup supports the activities of Save The Children’s Light Points, day centers with a high educational density that arise in the most disadvantaged suburbs of cities to offer free training and educational opportunities to children between 6 and 17 years old. All Within these spaces, minors and their families can take advantage of various activities including study support, art and music workshops, the promotion of reading, access to new technologies and training in the use of new media. For those who wish, it is already possible to donate at the following link: https://dona.savethechildren.it/digitalcup/~mia-donazione“

How was an event of this magnitude possible?

“I would like to thank the Italian Singers National Team for their availability, the FIGC and the Coverciano Technical Center and obviously our partners Hootsuite, Affidea, Abaco, Givova, Drivalia, Voda, Mate, the sponsorships of the Tuscany Region and the Municipality of Florence, the collaboration si Repubblica Digitale and Museo del Calcio, the media partner Radio Bruno and, precisely, Save the Children.It will also be the occasion for the debut of the new Givova kits of the Italian National Digital Communication Team, which take up the digital colors, pink and blue, and kick off the partnership with the well-known sportswear brand”.

“With PA Social we have been working for years on digital communication and information, including events, training, research and for the recognition of skills and professionalism. With Fondazione Italia Digitale we work daily on digital culture and policies and to make digital popular. Last year in Turin, for the first time in Italy, we organized the Popular Digital Festival, which will return this year in October, always under the Mole”.