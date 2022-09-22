Home Sports In Croatia it will be a championship dress rehearsal for the Gesteco Cividale
In Croatia it will be a championship dress rehearsal for the Gesteco Cividale

In Croatia it will be a championship dress rehearsal for the Gesteco Cividale

CIVIDAL. In about twenty-four hours, turn towards Croatia. The road map towards the debut in A2 will in fact this weekend the Gesteco make a stop in the Istrian town of Opatija. There, a stone’s throw from Fiume, the team of coach Stefano Pillastrini will take part in the Liburnia Kup, an international tournament thus placed at the epilogue of the Gesteco pre-season. Friday 23 September Cividale against KK Split.

Prelude to the match, the other semifinal between Igokea (Bosnia Herzegovina) and Pardubice (Czech Republic). Finals on Sunday; in the middle a series of clinics which will be attended, as speaker, also by the Ueb technician Pillastrini. The seminar of the yellow and blue coach, in particular, will focus on the defense on pick & roll.

«We are honored – said the sports director Massimo Fontanini – to be able to participate in an international tournament of this caliber and we thank the organizers for inviting us. For us it will be the last testing ground before the start of the championship, so the tournament will allow us to understand at what point we are against high-ranking formations ».

But that in Croatia, for the manager, also represents a chance to give greater resonance to the work of the ducal club, now the banner of Friulanity even outside the regional limits. «The fact of exporting the name of the Eagles and Cividale beyond national borders is a source of pride for the company, the sponsors and the yellow tide. We will face teams of great tradition, the emblem is precisely Split where the star of Toni Kukoc was born with the then Jugoplastika in the Eighties ».

