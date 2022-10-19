Original title: In danger of being ordered!Zhao Jiwei slashed 10+12 and repeatedly sent wonderful passes to revitalize the Liaoning attack

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

On the evening of October 18th, Beijing time, the Liaoning men’s basketball team won four consecutive victories with a 107-90 win over the Guangzhou men’s basketball team. Since Guo Ailun was officially suspended by the CBA for violating the competition area management regulations before the game, as the team’s main defender, Zhao Jiwei was ordered in danger in this game and scored a double-double of 10 points and 12 assists, which played a good role as an offensive engine.

At the beginning of the first quarter, the two teams played inextricably, and the score rose alternately. The Liaoning men’s basketball team relied on Fogg’s personal ability to take the lead in opening the situation. After three and a half minutes of the quarter, Zhao Jiwei dribbled the ball all the way from the backcourt to attract the opponent’s attention, and then suddenly distributed the ball to Han Dejun, who was in ambush at the bottom line, assisting the latter to follow up with a dunk.

Since then, Zhao Jiwei has given full play to his field vision and passing skills. In the middle of the quarter, he first hit the ground to assist Zhou Juncheng to score an easy layup, and then another precise lob to find Han Dejun at the basket, assisting the latter to score. “2+1”. Although Zhao Jiwei didn’t score in the first quarter, he delivered 3 assists, revitalizing the team’s offense well.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the Guangzhou Men’s Basketball Team scored consecutive counterattacks to narrow the point difference. Zhao Jiwei’s passing mistake was stolen by Chen Yingjun and scored. He immediately made up for the failure in the next round. After breaking into the penalty area to attract the defense, he suddenly sent a back pass, assisting Fu Hao and Made a layup. This wonderful pass completely deceived two Guangzhou players and deserves the shot of the top five goals in this round.

Four minutes into the quarter, Zhao Jiwei continuously changed directions to shake off the opponent’s center of gravity, and hit a three-pointer with a step back to score his first point of the game. Then he continued to send good passes to help Fogg and Han Dejun to continuously score inside and use free throws to continue scoring. With his assist Cong Mingchen hit a three-pointer, Zhao Jiwei has already sent 4 assists in a single quarter, and his performance is very good.

In the first half, Zhao Jiwei scored 5 points and 7 assists, successfully playing the role of the team’s engine. In the third quarter, the Liaoning men’s basketball team was even more aggressive. With the tacit cooperation with his teammates, Zhao Jiwei assisted Han Dejun and Li Xiaoxu in a row at the beginning of the quarter, leading the team to score a climax and continue to expand the score. As Zhao Jiwei assisted Fu Hao to hit a three-pointer after four and a half minutes in the third quarter, he led the Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team to a 69-52 lead over the Guangzhou Men’s Basketball Team. After Han Dejun, who was injured in this quarter, returned to score consecutive baskets, it helped the Liaoning men’s basketball team to widen the point difference to 30 points, laying the foundation for victory.

The Liaoning men’s basketball team changed into a rotation lineup at the end of the quarter, but still firmly controlled the initiative on the field. After Zhao Jiwei hit a three-pointer in this quarter, his personal data increased to double figures. In the end, Zhao Jiwei scored 10 points and 12 assists in the whole game, completed the task of organizing the attack in the absence of Guo Ailun, and made great contributions to the victory. (legend)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: