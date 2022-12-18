Listen to the audio version of the article

The fingers tapping rapidly on the PC keyboard, to write what – from the excitement of the journalist who is drafting it – seems to be only the penultimate article of a night that is still imagined to be long; at the same time, and just a couple of meters away, the volunteers of this World Championship who begin to dismantle tables and lockers, and remove from them the stickers with the numbers that indicate locations and reference padlocks. Just over an hour has passed since the final whistle of Croatia-Morocco, which gave third place to Modric and partners, and the Khalifa International Stadium is already being demobilized, according to a liturgy that has already begun a few days ago in the other venues, which no longer hosted matches.

Usual scenes, when a great sporting event begins to go out at the very moment in which it produces the most powerful and visible light, the one propagated by its final act, by the final. About twenty kilometers further north-east, compared to the Khalifa, at the Lusail Stadium, feverish work is being done to accommodate the almost 90,000 spectators who will enjoy the final (unprecedented in the history of the World Cup) between France and Argentina (including French President Macron, already present at the Al-Bayt stadium on the occasion of the semifinals between France and Morocco, he who has always supported the need to leave politics out of sport…).

«A Night to Remember», this is the title of the ceremony which will begin around 2.30 pm Italian time, will last about 15 minutes and will end with a mashup of songs from the official soundtrack that marked memorable moments of the tournament. Performing in front of stadium crowds and global TV audiences will be artists Davido and Aisha singing “(Hayya Hayya) Better Together”, Puerto Rican reggaeton Ozuna and Gims performing “Arhbo” and the entire female formation of «Light the Sky» which will be present with Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal. And a last-minute surprise is not excluded, with the possible participation of Shakira, the singer (former partner of Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Piqué, who has just retired) already interpreter of the iconic Waka-Waka, the official anthem of the World Cup South Africans of 2010.

That what awaits us is an evening to remember, here in Doha, is revealed by many small details. From the waiter who at one o’clock in the morning, while clearing the last table of the bar-restaurant where you’ve just eaten a (good) pizza, looks at your press accreditation and immediately asks you to predict who will win between Argentina and France; up to the receptionist of the tree who, again in the middle of the night, before giving you the longed-for information you asked for, dwells on an articulated analysis of the possible tactical scenarios of the match between Mbappé and Messi: «I think Argentina will win, Messi he deserves it for everything he’s done in his career, and seeing as he said it’s his last match for the national team…», he concludes, and it’s hard to blame him, given the general climate that reigns in the city: haggard and reduced to manipulate the groups of French fans, while a completely different scenario draws the albiceleste wave that has been pouring into the city for days. In fact, at least 40,000 Argentinean fans would be present in Doha for the final, but a good part does not have a ticket to be able to watch the match. In fact, the Qatari authorities estimate that there would be at least eight thousand who do not have it, and it is no coincidence that three days ago the local police had to decisively disperse the crowd of Albiceleste supporters who had gathered in front of the Jassim hotel, where it houses a large part of the management of the Argentine football federation, to which the fans, demonstrating with shouts and placards, ask to make sure that the tickets returned by those who will not be able to attend the final, are made available to the Argentines who want to buy them. These scenes are not new: before the Germany-Argentina final in 2014, two hundred thousand arrived in Rio de Janeiro, transforming the Carioca metropolis into a biancoceleste city, despite knowing that they would never have been able to enter among the 80 thousand ‘elected’ hosted by the stands of the Maracana. In short, the one in Doha will still be “A Night to Remember” (and hopefully without problems of public order) even outside the Lusail Stadium.