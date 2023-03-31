Home Sports «In favor of the surrogate womb. Rights? There is still much to do. I would like to get married and have many children»- Corriere TV
Sports

«In favor of the surrogate womb. Rights? There is still much to do. I would like to get married and have many children»- Corriere TV

by admin
«In favor of the surrogate womb. Rights? There is still much to do. I would like to get married and have many children»- Corriere TV

“One day I would like to get married, I am in favor of same-sex marriage and I would like to have many children. And I’m also in favor of the surrogate uterus.” Speaking, guest of «Un Giorno da Pecora», on Rai Radio1, is Irma Testa, fresh winner of the world boxing championship, who on 31 March was interviewed by Giorgio Lauro and Geppi Cucciari.
According to the detractors, the rented uterus risks becoming a sort of exploitation for women. “But no, I don’t think so.”
In your opinion, this government defends LGBT rights? “There’s a lot of work to do, it’s difficult but I’m confident.”
Some time ago she chose to come out. «I came out because in the world of sport there is little talk about this topic, and this is not right. You can be idols even if you are homosexual, while for sportsmen it seems not to be the case”.
Do you have a girlfriend right now? “No, I’m single, I’m not engaged.”
She said she might even fall in love with a man. “Real. I like women but I can also like men, which however happens very rarely ».

March 31, 2023 – Updated March 31, 2023, 6:37 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Red Star Macalline (1528.HK) rises 4.76%, plans to sell equity and creditor's rights of its 7 holding subsidiaries for 2.312 billion yuan

You may also like

Steve Kerr: It’s not the Warriors’ “Last Dance”...

NHL | Bad news for Vancouver and the...

120 million for Vlahovic? The door for Dybala...

Football: High tension before Tuchel’s debut against BVB

THE 1978 BASKETBALL CUPS CUP FINAL SEES THE...

Hronek will not play for Vancouver this season,...

Defender Demel extended his contract with Litvínov by...

Shocking incident for Sofian Kiyine

Bochum draws at Glasner’s Frankfurt

F1, Australian GP: TV times – When and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy