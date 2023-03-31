“One day I would like to get married, I am in favor of same-sex marriage and I would like to have many children. And I’m also in favor of the surrogate uterus.” Speaking, guest of «Un Giorno da Pecora», on Rai Radio1, is Irma Testa, fresh winner of the world boxing championship, who on 31 March was interviewed by Giorgio Lauro and Geppi Cucciari.

According to the detractors, the rented uterus risks becoming a sort of exploitation for women. “But no, I don’t think so.”

In your opinion, this government defends LGBT rights? “There’s a lot of work to do, it’s difficult but I’m confident.”

Some time ago she chose to come out. «I came out because in the world of sport there is little talk about this topic, and this is not right. You can be idols even if you are homosexual, while for sportsmen it seems not to be the case”.

Do you have a girlfriend right now? “No, I’m single, I’m not engaged.”

She said she might even fall in love with a man. “Real. I like women but I can also like men, which however happens very rarely ».