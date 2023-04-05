Loading player

In 2015, Xi Jinping, who had become president of China a couple of years earlier, said to himself great enthusiast and former soccer player and announced his intention to transform the Chinese national team into one of the best in the world. Those words, in which football was presented as something that “fortifies both the body and the mind”, came when the Chinese national team was around the eightieth place in the FIFA ranking of all national football teams in the world and were followed by large investments national and international, to push the growth of the Chinese football movement.

Eight years after China it’s still in 80th place in the FIFA rankings, behind Gabon and just ahead of Honduras. The Chinese football federation has been at the center of various corruption cases for months, many of its investments in foreign football have been blocked and its national championship, which has been significantly downsized in recent years, is in serious difficulty. We still don’t know what it will be like and who will play next, whose departure is expected in a few days. China‘s great football plans seem to have failed, or in any case so far inadequate and perhaps even counterproductive: and it’s not just the pandemic that has to do with it.

Come he wrote il New York Times, things have changed a lot “since China‘s football success seemed only a question of money and the determination of a country for which the most popular sport in the world had become a national project”. According to Wall Street Journal this failure was an “own goal”, a big misstep which “has highlighted all the limits of the control with which Xi Jinping wants to manage the country”.

In 2015, Xi’s statements on football were followed by a program in 50 points and the desire to make the Chinese national team one of the best in Asia by 2030, and one of the best in the world by 2050. The intention was also announced to make soccer a sport played by tens of millions of students and to build one soccer field for every 10,000 inhabitants.

Between 2016 and 2017, the teams of the Chinese Super League, the country’s main league, spent over 400 million euros, convincing players that a couple of years before they would never have thought of ending up playing in China, thanks to sky-high wages then out of reach for almost every other team in the world. In addition to the foreign players, some of whom were chosen to be naturalized so that they could play for the Chinese national team, two of the most successful Italian coaches ever arrived in China: Fabio Capello and Marcello Lippi.

While the government released images of Xi watching matches or kicking footballs, there was talk of the possibility that after the Summer and Winter Olympics, China could also host the World Cup. Already in 2011, even before becoming president, Xi he had spoken moreover of the «three dreams of the World Cup»: to return there as soon as possible, host one and win it within the next thirty years.

A good synthesis of China‘s great plans for the future is in a commercial made by Nike in 2018, which imagines a near future in many ways aligned with the very ambitious Chinese intentions, in which the new Cristiano Ronaldo is Chinese, Manchester City has several Chinese players and England fans are fretting after learning they will be in the same group as China at the World Cup.

However, the bubble of Chinese investment in football has been deflating for a couple of years, which brought to the bankruptcy of dozens of teams or the significant downsizing of others, including Jiangsu Suning and Guangzhou Evergrande, until recently among the richest and most successful. In three years, the overall value of Chinese Super League teams has more than halved and most of the best foreign players had already left the country before the pandemic. Chinese companies have returned from most of their foreign investments, which in 2017 exceeded two and a half billion euros and which even the Chinese government had come to judge “irrational”.

Another sign of the many things that are wrong are the cases of corruption, or at least the fact that the government has accused Chinese football officials of corruption: an implicit admission of the serious general problems of the movement. In February he has been arrested Chen Xuyuan, the president of the Chinese football federation; in March there was talk of new cases involving other top executives.

Corruption was there before, even at the highest levels. A former president of the federation said that in the past it had been possible to buy appearances for the Chinese national team for 100,000 yuan, equal to about 13,000 euros. Now, however, the feeling is that it has increased hand in hand with the increase in the flow of money directed towards the clubs and the federation.

Hu Xijin, former director of the Global Times, a newspaper under the direct control of the Communist Party of China, recently wrote that Chinese football is “rotten to the core”. After the cases of corruption, another Chinese journalist spoke of “a flooded house on which it begins to rain”, of “a late ship that starts sailing against the wind”.

Added to all this is the evidence that the China men’s national soccer team is practically at the same level it was eight years ago, with no particular improvements even at the youth level. His only participation in the World Cup was in 2002, largely favored by the absence from the Asian qualifying rounds of Japan and South Korea, qualified by right as organizing countries. In qualifying for the last World Cup, China finished fifth in a group of six teams, behind Oman and ahead of Vietnam. In their most recent match, a friendly, they were beaten by New Zealand.

There are many and sometimes divergent interpretations as to why the Chinese football growth plan has gone so badly. Some speak of an attempt to grow too fast, without control and without precise calculations. Others are more practical and call into question the fact that although it has shown itself capable of dominating many sports, even some with which it historically had little or nothing to do with it, China has always been underperforming in team sports. Furthermore, traditionally, at least before the new phase started by Xi, China was not used to playing football, for historical, cultural and practical reasons: for example, because it was considered a distraction, or a secondary choice also linked to the fear of injuries or failures personal.

Those who coached in China still have other points of view. Marco Pezzaiuoli, former youth coach of Guangzhou Evergrande, these a few years ago that it was “rare to see children playing soccer on the street”, a sign of a lack of basic passion. More recently the German Lars Isecke, at the time responsible for the Chinese federation of football diffusion in schools, he said a German wave that in China, especially at the youth level, one often sees “a robotic kick”, performed in a mechanical and unimaginative way, which is “one-dimensional” even at higher levels.

The columnist Minxin Pei instead compared football failures to other technological ones (related to the development of microchips) and he wrote that China struggles to do “big things” when certain preconditions that allow it to control or influence a certain context are lacking and when factors such as “collaboration, innovation, competition, autonomy and creativity” come into play.

No doubt it is very complicated, even doing the right things, think of being able to excel in men’s football in a few years, given how popular and widespread it is in most of the world. Even among many attempts, for example, so far not even the United States has ever really succeeded.

Mark Dreyer, author of a book on China‘s sport power ambitions, al said New York Times to see a gloomy future for Chinese football in which “as things stand now, the situation is even destined to get worse”. However, there are some signs that China wants to continue (or start again) to focus on football: a few weeks ago Gao Zhidan, the director of the government agency that manages Chinese sport, spoke of the need for radical changes and said he wanted to “cure the disease with a powerful medicine”.

Some satisfaction, in perspective, could be given, for example, by the women’s national football team, where the times and investments to reach the highest levels are less and where China was already able to assert itself in the past: in 1991 it hosted the women’s World Cup , in 1999 reached the final. The Chinese national team has also qualified for this year’s World Cup, scheduled for July in Australia and New Zealand. The feeling is that China wants to focus on women’s football perhaps to test – with greater hopes of success and in a less complex context – systems and approaches to then be replicated at the men’s level.

– Read also: Former coach and new coach of France women’s football