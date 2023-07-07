In France, football is also involved — Sportellate.it

After Nahel’s death, the world of football intervened in French social issues.

«It is the story of a company that falls and that while it is falling repeats itself to take courage: so far so good, so far so good, so far so good… The problem is not the fall but the landing»

Hatred (1995), Mathieu Kassovitz

Twenty-eight years have passed since Hubert’s narrator uttered this sentence while on the screen he and a plainclothes policeman pointed a gun to each other’s heads. Twenty-eight years since the release of Hatred, the film that probably best tells – and certainly the most famous to do so – the reality of the Parisian suburbs. Mathieu Kassovitz had started writing the film two years earlier, on April 6, 1993, inspired by the news of the death of Makomé M’Bowolé, a boy of Zairean origin killed by a shot from a policeman’s pistol. Makomé, when he died, was handcuffed to the radiator of a police station, while the officer aimed the weapon at him to intimidate him. Another source of inspiration for the French director was the case of Malik Oussekine, a twenty-two year old of Algerian origins beaten to death by the police in 1986 during protests he wasn’t even taking part in.

Hatred, The Hate in Italy, it was released on May 27, 1995.

Thirty years later, Hatred it is still a highly topical film in France and the events that inspired Kassovitz keep repeating themselves over and over again. On June 27 last year a seventeen year old – by now known throughout the world by the name of him, Nahel – was killed during a police stop, taken while he was driving a car. When he tried to leave again, not following orders but not posing any danger to those who had stopped him, one of the two policemen, who had already aimed his weapon at him, shot him in the chest, killing him. The two members of the police claimed they risked being hit by the car driven by Nahel, but a video circulated online denies them. The other boys who were in the car with the boy who was killed report that the policemen also hit him several times with the butt of the gun and repeatedly threatened him.

Nahel’s killing was a fuse that detonated the latent tensions of French society, especially between those who live in the suburbs and “the rest of the world“. Harsh protests began – in Paris but also in other large cities – made up of assaults, looting, violence, to which the police responded with just as much violence and blanket arrests. This week of real urban warfare has returned to the center of the debate many unresolved issues plaguing French society: ghettoisation, the impossible project of assimilation of other cultures, the rage of young second-generation immigrants, the racism and xenophobia of a part of the French population and politics. In this context, as often happens in France, the world of football has intervened, on both sides, showing once again how it is deeply intertwined with the country’s social issues.

A generation that speaks

Mbappé, Tchouameni, Maignan, Koundé, Cherki and more. In the hours and days following Nahel’s killing several players of the French national team have exposed themselves on the subject, leaving Twitter to convey their thoughts. Maignan, for example, wrote “It is always for the same people that being wrong leads to death”while Koundé expressed a broader reasoning, also questioning the role of the media in criminalizing the victim rather than the cop who killed her. France U21 striker Cherki dedicated the goal scored against Switzerland at the European Championships to Nahel, underlining that “Everyone Knows What Happened”. In general, the voice of some of the best French players has risen together, putting them at the center of the speech the issue of racial profiling operated too often by the French police in the banlieues.

The banlieues – or in any case the popular neighborhoods adjacent to them – are part of the experience of many of the footballers who play at the highest levels in the French championship and in the national team. Mathys Tel, 18-year-old Bayern Munich defender, wrote on Instagram in this regard: “You were 17. I’m 18. We both come from the banlieues of Paris. It’s hard to realize but it could have been me. Died by mistake – is that the answer?” Tel took his first steps in a team in Aubervilliers, one of the working-class neighborhoods in the Saint-Denis area, and is, like the vast majority of France’s squad, a so-called second or even third generation immigrant. Of foreign origins, of color, raised in the banlieues: it is the identikit of many footballers, but also of many who have not found the escape route of football and have remained in the banlieues.

The current generation is therefore a generation of French footballers who feel very close to the problem of racism, social exclusion and police violence. Of course, the same things had also been seen up close by the summoned ten years ago, and twenty, and so on, but they had rarely exposed themselves in such numbers. In 2005, when following the death of two innocent black boys who were fleeing from the police, there were similar protests in the French suburbs, solo Lilian Thuram among all the members of the national team he had exposed himself. And we know Thuram’s enormous political commitment. The new generation of French footballers he is more aware of his role and, moreover, it has social networks at its disposal to convey its messages more easily and to reach an enormous number of people.

Kylian Mbappé reacted after the death of #Nahel denouncing “an unacceptable situation”. ⏪ In 2005, the defender of the French team Lilian Thuram reacted to the riots in the suburbs. pic.twitter.com/6F1f097M7c — INA.fr (@Inafr_officiel) June 30, 2023

The words of Lilian Thuram on the occasion of the 2005 riots.

France against France

If on one side of the fence – metaphorically – we have seen several French footballers these days, on the other we have seen each other – this time much less metaphorically – some ultra groups. The first to make headlines are those of Angers, protagonists of the video also published by Italian newspapers in which they defended the city’s businesses and attacked the demonstrators. Similar episodes occurred in Lyon and other cities. They are generally far-right ultras, who organize real armed patrols and they are an expression of a xenophobic and racist sentiment whose concrete expression is often seen in France, even in the same curves of the teams. These are the curves where homophobic banners are regularly displayed, such as those of Metz, Lyon, Nice, but not only.

In this picture it is even more evident the social tension that crosses Franceon whose fire parties such as Reward! by Eric Zemmour and the National Gathering by Marine Le Pen. But also, it shouldn’t be forgotten, the Republicans, especially in some periods of their history, such as during the Sarkozy presidency. These parties – and partly those who vote for them – have always had a great enemy in football: the multi-ethnic and, above all, multi-coloured French national team. As early as 1996, with 8 black players on the squad, some remarks had been raised by Jean Marie Le Penthen leader of the Front National. Referring to the national team that will become world champions in 1998, Le Pen speaks of “a team of false Frenchmen”.

In 2005, when Thuram raised the issue of banlieues during the protests, Sarkozy – at the time minister of the interior – attacks him, arguing that as he is rich he cannot talk about the situation in the suburbs (where he actually grew up). Five years later, when Sarkozy is now president, there are even proposals to introduce a cap on the number of black players in the youth teams. The idea is also endorsed by coach Laurent Blanc, who had been the captain of the multi-ethnic France in 1998. Between 2017 and 2022 the National Gathering reaches its all-time high in the polls and lands twice on the ballot. A certain xenophobic and racist sentiment, not too veiled, seems to have cleared customs by now. On the occasion of the 2018 final in France too, many right-wing circles would even prefer a victory for “white and Catholic” Croatia to that of France.

It seems inevitable that this generation too will have its Zidane, Benzema, Thuram, characters who do not hold back – even in spite of themselves – from the debate with politicians and destined to be targeted by the criticisms of the Le Pens of the moment. Meanwhile, however, the opposition to multicultural France – which is a reality and as a reality is also reflected in football – it also comes from within the French teams themselves. We mentioned Blanc before, but it was news from a few days ago case Of Christophe Galtier, former coach of Nice and PSG, who will go to trial together with his son for racial and religious discrimination. When he was at Nice, Galtier had asked his sporting director to reduce the number of Muslims in his squad and complained that the composition of the squad “with so many blacks and muslims” did not take into account the reality of the city, a historic Gaullist stronghold.

Yes Hatred at a certain point it is always the character of Hubert, who in the film opens and closes the narration just like in this piece, who says to Vinz: “Hate Calls Hate”. And right now in French society and football there is a lot of hate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

