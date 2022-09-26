From France comes important news in terms of sexual and reproductive rights of women: the pill of the day later it could become free it’s available without prescription for all women. On 20 September the Minister of Health and Prevention Francois Braun, interviewed on “20 Minutes”, announced the opening of one screening gratuito for all sexually transmitted diseases up to 26 years and the possibility of introducing the drug without any restrictions. A move that reflects the intent to put prevention at the center of its political roadmap.

Braun, former emergency doctor and then head of the emergency unit, multipurpose medicine, justice and poverty of the Mercy hospital in Moselle, chose a newspaper particularly appreciated by young readers to talk about sexual health. “There are two things that pose a problem to me: the increase in sexually transmitted infections (STIs), in particular chlamydia and gonorrhea, and the problem of access to emergency contraception, ”he summarized last Tuesday from his office at the Ministry. But the concerns are followed by the proposal of several measures to remedy this situation, so that all and all are included in the draft law on financing for Social Security 2023.

“France is lagging behind on prevention”

“All sectors of the prevention need to be improved, the France is late compared to other European countries ”declared the minister, who explained how only 2% of the budget is aimed at prevention, compared to 3% in neighboring countries. “Some progress has been made in terms of sexual health education in schools, but we must admit that the increase in STIs is real ”. And again, “As far as prevention is concerned, we are behind in the practice of sports activities, vaccination against papillomavirus, cardiovascular diseases and cancers”. Hence the proposal to extend the free screening, already provided for HIV, to other infections, for the population up to 26 years which is the most affected.

Contraception: inequalities between men and women persist

In terms of contraception, even in France, they still remain large disparity between that female is that male. Although the most suitable way would seem to be to strengthen the latter, so that women do not have to resort to emergency measures, such as the morning after pill, François Braun declares: “Frrima let’s strengthen the protection of women and then, starting next year, based on scientific data, we will open up male contraception more, if necessary ”. Protecting women more, for the minister, means making it easier for them to access emergency contraception (or the morning-after pill) in pharmacies, free of charge and without a prescription, at any age. Today the drug is free and without a prescription only for girls under 18and free with a prescription for those under 26.

Accessibility to contraception and the right to abortion

“We are discussing with my government colleagues, including the Minister of National Education, Pap Ndiaye, on the issue of health in schools and universities – continues the head of the Ministry of Health -. At a time when society tends to lose interest in these issues and in which challenges to the right to abortion observed in some countries worry us, it seems more essential than ever put in the center of our reflection the theme ofsex education“, He concludes. At a European level, France is second only to Belgium, according to data from the European Contraception Policy Atlas, in terms of accessibility contraception: a good positioning if we consider that, again according to the study, “access to modern, effective and convenient contraception remains a challenge in Europe“. And not only that, one might say, considering the situation of reproductive rights not only at the level of our continent but throwing more than a worried glance instead to the other side of the Atlantic, to those United States in which, with the abolition of the federal abortion law are forcing millions of women to do use of other methods (not all legal and above all safe) to avoid unwanted pregnancies.