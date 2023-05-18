In front of a record crowd: “40 years the Flippers” – the embarrassing party after the DFB Cup final

It could have been so beautiful. 44,808 fans in Cologne made for a record crowd in the women’s DFB Cup final. Players, supervisors and the national coach were enthusiastic. Then the stadium direction took over and caused irritation on the ARD.

Dhe analysis was already running before the game was over. Everyone involved during and after the DFB Cup final between the women of VfL Wolfsburg and SC Freiburg agreed that the atmosphere was the best ever at a women’s soccer game in Germany. “It’s an amazing backdrop here, a great atmosphere. It’s so nice that we can experience this. We too can absorb and enjoy it all,” Freiburg’s player Janina Minge was enthusiastic despite the 4-1 defeat.

It was a record crowd anyway. 44,808 visitors pulverized the previous record of 26,282 fans, set at the premiere in Cologne in 2010 between FCR Duisburg and USC Jena. “I hope it stays that way,” said Wolfsburg captain Alexandra Popp, referring to the many good things that have happened in Germany since the last European Football Championship.

A sentence that was thwarted just a few minutes later – by the stadium management. The trophy had just been handed over to the women of Wolfsburg, and Martin Garrix’s “High on Life” rang out from the speakers, but what followed made even the happily drunk VfL players sit up and take notice. “We say thank you: 40 years of the Flippers”, it sounded in the stadium.

Wolf in the Discofox: Alexandra Popp after winning the cup Source: dpa/David Indian song

Claus Lufen allows no criticism

Just as the winners wanted to celebrate themselves, the setting and the football, the thank-you hit from the Schlager senior squad sounded. The confetti was still dancing in the air, the players were jumping, but the sound of the cold shower came. Some players laughed, others made a questioning face, some sang along. Yes, taste is debatable. At the moment of sporting success, however, the shallow tooting seemed out of place.

“Of course we have to talk a little more about the choice of Musk here in the stadium. 40 years of the Flippers?” asked ARD commentator Stephanie Baczyk, prompting questions in the subsequent interviews. Actually the right reflex, but moderator Claus Lufen preferred to counterattack instead. “That’s part of every party,” said the 56-year-old, scolding his 20-year-old colleague. Expert Nia Künzer also let the submission come to nothing: “If I had won, I wouldn’t care what’s going on anyway,” she said.

So a wonderful football afternoon ended with deductions in the B grade. “Compliments to all the fans who were here, who contributed to the fact that it was a worthy cup final and that the framework was right this time. Great. Also the mood after the game. Great,” praised national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. Unfortunately, this did not apply to the musical setting.