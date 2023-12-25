IN GARMISCH 1936 FRANZ PFNÜR WINS THE FIRST OLYMPIC GOLD IN THE HISTORY OF ALPINE SKIING – SportHistoria

article by Nicola Pucci

If the Winter Olympics saw the light in 1924 with the first edition in Chamonixeven though that historic event initially had the label of “International Winter Sports Week” and then acquired, retroactively, the recognition of the IOC as a Games only on 6 May 1926 during the 24th session of the IOC, held in Lisbon in which the Olympics were officially established, only in 1936, in Garmisch, was alpine skiing introduced as a discipline of the five-circle Arengo. And there, in Nazified Bavaria which anticipated the summer event in Berlin by a few months, the first two names capable of achieving victory, both German, Franz Pfnür and Christl Cranz, were registered in the roll of honor of Olympia’s elect.

If we have already spoken at length about the legendary skier born in Brussels, remembering her as the holder of the world record for medals to date (15, of which 13 gold), it is also right “give to Caesar what is Caesar’s“, and so take care of your colleague in trousers, Franz Pfnürwho, although she did not have an equally congruous list of achievements as her compatriot, nevertheless presented herself at that edition of the 1936 Garmisch Olympics as an alpine skiing champion, as certified by the exploits of two years earlier at the World Championships in St.Moritz, where curiously the same two athletes obtained the same results, both second in downhill and first in slalom, with the only difference being that Christl also won the combined, a specialty in which Pfnür finished behind the Swiss David Zogg.

Own the combined is the only event held at the Bavarian Games, with the downhill and slalom valid for making up the final ranking but which do not award individual medals, so much so that Garmisch 1936 will therefore end with a single winner, both male and female. What if Among the participating nations, the absence of Austria and Switzerland stands outas a sign of protest against the decision to exclude from the Games those who practice the profession of ski instructors, undoubtedly the two countries of reference for alpine skiing, here the home athletes have the opportunity to dominate the only two races offered on the calendar.

The competition takes place over two days, the downhill race on February 7th which is staged on Cross yoke, while two days later two slalom heats will be heldthis time on the slope of Gudiberg, and Pfnür is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated protagonists, although at the World Championships the year before in Murren he only achieved a fifth place in slalom, in an event dominated by the two Austrians Franz Zingerle (first in the downhill) and Toni Seelos (ski instructor as well as coach of Christl Cranz, winner in slalom and combined), who are however absent in Garmisch. What if Gustav Adolf “Guzzi” Lantschner, born in Innsbruck but naturalized German in 1935, world champion gold medalist in Cortina in 1932, Roman Wörndle and Rudolf Cranz, Christl’s younger brother, in turn defend the Teutonic colours, the Frenchman Emile Allais, silver in the downhill and combined in Murren, and the Norwegian Birger Ruud, also a champion in the springboard jump for which he is the reigning Olympic champion and who a few days later, exactly on 15 February, will also confirm himself as such in Garmisch, they are credited as the most dangerous rivalswith the Italian Giacinto Sertorelli aiming for at least one place among the best.

Free descent, therefore, and here is Ruudwho knows very well the Cross yoke given that for the last two years he has remained in Garmisch to work as a clerk in a sporting goods shop, marks the best time, 4’47″4, or four seconds and four tenths less than Pfnür, 4’51″8, managing to perfectly manage the play of light and shadow proposed by the route which winds almost entirely through the woods. In fact, even in optimal weather conditions, the selection is clear already after the first five passes, with only James Riddell, a British man who descended with bib number 4, who does not complete the descent and crashes into a tree, and with Ruud (bib number 3) leads the provisional ranking ahead of Pfnür (bib number 5), Lantschner (the first to descend, delayed by 10″1) and Allais (bib number 2, who has a gap of 11″4).

By virtue of the result of the descent, Ruud accumulates 100 pointsnecessary for the final classification which will award the medals thanks to the quotient of points produced by the two races, with Pfnür taking 98.49 points, Lantschner 96.38 and Allais 96.18. And with these burdens on their shoulders, the same protagonists return two days later to the starting gate of the two slalom heats, performing in the same order in which they concluded the downhill and in the presence of as many as 40,000 spectators, many of whom came from Monaco with 52 special trains.

Ruud, therefore, is the first to go down between the posts drawn along the Gudibergbut evidently the nail polish is not the same as two days ago, given that Already in the first heat a door falls off, he is forced to climb back up, he also accumulates a 6 second penalty and finally he suffers a delay of 19.8 seconds from Pfnür. The German undoubtedly proves to be the strongest of the lot, and if in the first heat he leaves Lantschner at 4″8, in the second he is still the fastest of all, albeit by only a tenth of Cranz and 1″1 of Lantschner himself, just enough however, to ensure not only the partial victory, but also the 100 points which, added to those achieved in the downhill, are worth a quotient of 99.25 points which puts the gold medal around his neck. Germany scores a double, with Lantschner second with 96.26 points, ahead of Allais, 94.69, with Ruud slipping to fourth place, just ahead of Wörndle and Cranz, both also held back by second penalties, 6 and 12 respectively, which did not allow them to go beyond the fifth and sixth place finish. United in the good fortune of a prestigious placing (with Sertorelli in turn seventh), as well as united, alas, by the tragic fate that will see them, both soldiers of the Wehmachtfalling six years later on the Eastern Front during the Second World War.

Write down the name, in conclusion. His name is Franz Pfnüris from Berchtesgaden, right there where Adolf Hitler invited him to the Obersalzberg for a coffee, and if at the end of his career he joined the infamous protection Squad (SS, to put it briefly), none other than the first Olympic champion in the history of alpine skiing. Honor, yes, of which, truly, no one will ever be able to deprive him.

