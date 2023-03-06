The 24-year-old Czech golfer, who studies at the University of Louisville, qualified for the Puerto Rico Open thanks to second place at last year’s Elite Amateur Series.

In the opening two rounds, Zuska played exactly two shots under par, which earned him a tie for 34th place. He shot one over par on Saturday and dropped to 50th. In the last round, he evened par and got slightly worse again.

The 28-year-old Echavarria took the lead in the third round and held on to first place today, despite posting his worst round of the tournament – a 68. Twenty-one-year-old American Akshay Bhatia finished second with a distance of two strokes.

Puerto Rico Open v Rio Grande PGA Tour Series tournament (par 72, $3.8 million endowment) 1. Echavarria (Col.) 274 (67+67+65+68), 2. Bhatia 275 (66+71+67+65), Lashley 272 (71+65+67+69), Young 272 (63+67 +71+71), 5. Kim 273 (70+66+71+66), 6. Bryan (all USA) 274 (69+69+67+69), …54. am. Zuska (Czech Republic) 285 (70+70+73+72).



