Italian police advance in a street ransacked by supporters of the Eintracht Frankfurt team before the Champions League round of 16 second leg match in Naples (Italy) on March 15, 2023. CIRO FUSCO / AFP

Smoke bombs thrown at the police, bar chairs or trash cans flying through the streets… Naples experienced scenes of violence on the afternoon of Wednesday March 15. Around 5 p.m., in the historic center of the city, hundreds of Eintracht Frankfurt supporters clashed with riot police, a few hours before the knockout round of the Champions League football match against the local club.

The numerous videos shared on social networks showed the charge of the ultras in the face of police forces which seemed overwhelmed for a time and residents panicked by this access of violence. Several buses were ransacked, a police car set on fire.

On Twitter, the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi (independent, center left), denounced “an unacceptable guerrilla climate”, while appealing to Neapolitan supporters to “to be responsible”, in reference to the 250 of them who came to do battle with the Germans. After two chaotic hours, the police regained control of the situation. The Frankfurt ultras were taken to a hotel in the city cordoned off by the police.

These clashes in the streets of Naples are due as much to the liabilities of the two clubs as to a succession of mistakes on the part of the Italian authorities. Naples and Frankfurt have had a stubborn hatred for each other for several years, through their ultra supporters. It’s all about pairing. In 1999, Frankfurt approached the tifosis of Atalanta Bergamo, one of Napoli’s historic rivals. The latter, meanwhile, has developed friendships with supporters of Borussia Dortmund, Frankfurt’s sworn enemy in the German championship.

“A serious and unacceptable interference”

On February 21, during the first leg in Germany, the ultras of Eintracht Frankfurt had lined the city with stickers insulting the Neapolitans and minibuses from Italy had been vandalized. Thirty-six people were then arrested.

The Italian authorities had not minimized the risk of clashes, but in recent weeks a succession of orders and counter-orders have created confusion conducive to excesses. In anticipation of the meeting on Wednesday evening, judged “high risk” by the Analysis Committee for the Security of Sporting Events (CAMS, a body created in 2008 and dependent on the Ministry of the Interior), the Italian Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi – himself a native of Naples – had first issued an order ordering the Diego-Armando-Maradona stadium to be closed to visitors and to prohibit the sale of tickets to Frankfurt supporters. A measure that had aroused anger in Germany, well beyond the club. On March 8, a banner insulting the minister was displayed in the Allianz-Arena in Munich during the match against Paris Saint-Germain.

