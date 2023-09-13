in Italy they don’t recognize the apprenticeship made abroad. I made money and I only travel on business” – breaking latest news

by Monica Scozzafava

The former Ballon d’Or coach today: «This is the age of serenity, of awareness. I played at a high level but it took a lot of rigor. A bench in Italy? I don’t have it because many don’t understand the apprenticeship I did abroad”

It will be a quiet party, I invited some friends.” Fabio Cannavaro turns 50 today, a milestone (“he is not a number like any other”) which he celebrates this evening in a venue in the center of Naples. The worry of the day before: “Let’s hope we haven’t forgotten anyone, I wouldn’t want to make any gaffes.” There are 400 guests, the tenor is anything but intimate. “This applies to all the birthdays that I didn’t celebrate, I spent half my life away from home and I missed out on many occasions, mine and my children’s.”

What effect does it have?



«It is an important stage. The age of serenity, that’s it. Today I am an older man (but also not, he smiles), but I feel good and fit and I thank God for this. I’ll draw the line: I played football at high levels, I started in my city’s team, I won in squares important. I’m the last Italian who has a Ballon d’Or in his cabinet. I was lucky? Maybe yes. But I was also good at being ready. You have to know how to get on trains when they pass. I haven’t given up on anything. And it’s not over…”

In the next 50?



«Let’s not exaggerate! I want to coach. I trained and made my career abroad, I was in Iran, Arabia, Qatar, China. I won and now I would like to go back to the bench. I’m stubborn, you know?

At Benevento, in Serie B, things didn’t go well.



«I didn’t find a thriving situation and if players had arrived in the January transfer market perhaps things would have gone differently. It remains an important experience.”

Why do you think he doesn’t have a team yet?



«Because they are all convinced that the coach must train in Italy, as if experience abroad didn’t count. Instead it is fundamental, he opens your mind, he shapes you.”

He was among the very first to coach in Saudi.



«I was at Al Nassr, the team where Ronaldo now plays. Other times: almost all of us left because they didn’t pay our salaries. Telling it now seems like a paradox.”

Saudi Arabia is the new El Dorado today, does money matter that much for a footballer?



«Let’s not be hypocritical, it’s difficult to say no to all that money. But in any case it is anachronistic to continue to think that Italy is the most difficult championship, the Premier League the most beautiful. Football has changed, and then the players have been active for 10 years, they can’t afford to say yes here and no here.”

Do you have an idea of ​​how much you earned? As a footballer and as a coach?



«Of course I have it. And that’s a lot. But I also spent. Money is useful but as a means. They don’t make you happy, but they must guarantee your well-being. I buy and give myself gifts, I travel in business and non-economy, for example.”

From 30 to 50, what has changed?



«At the time I felt like Superman. Handsome, strong, with sculpted abs. I had the world at my feet but I enjoyed it very little: I had to do, build, achieve. The pleasure of small things escaped me. At 50 I discovered the sea, the mountains, walking, the bicycle which today is a life companion for me.”

What kind of footballer was he?



«A soldier: training, rigor, healthy meals and work. Focused only on the goal. I made sacrifices, lots of them. but they didn’t weigh on me. I started from the street, getting to play at certain levels wasn’t easy. You have to put your all into it. I hope to be an example for my children.”

A regret and a desire.



«I apologize to my parents for the time I took away from them, today I realize it because I see them as older and in some ways more fragile. The desire is precisely to recover.”

His wife Daniela, married very young: has she seen little too?



«Without his support it would have been more difficult. I returned from China after Covid because I missed it. We have three children and the family is a source of pride: it is not easy to keep it going even from a distance. It takes patience and a lot of complicity.”

Is Daniela jealous?



«A lot, it was and still is».

Did you live abroad for a long time, did you feel like a foreigner?



«I felt far away, never a stranger, nor uncomfortable. Home for me is only Naples, returning there was always reconciling with the heart.”

When you look in the mirror what do you think?



«I am serene and… beautiful! Less vain than 20 years ago, less narcissistic but more aware.”

He has the label of presumptuous, do you agree?



«I won a lot as a footballer and also as a coach I earned respect, I’m proud of that. If this is presumption, I am right to be so. from a professional point of view he did everything I could, I achieved my goals. Some people also say that I have a bit of a stiff posture, I know. But since I was a kid I walked and moved like this. What should I do? Those who know me well also know that in reality I am a simpleton.”

You have been in many teams, which one made you happiest?



«Napoli, starting there was a dream and then all the ones where I won. There are no shirts or flags: I gave my all everywhere.”

At Inter he seemed to be in decline, he went to Juventus and broke through.



“I had an ankle injury, the second year they didn’t trust me and probably when I left they regretted it.”

A special thought?



«For Marcello Lippi, my second dad».

An interview for his 50th birthday. What relationship do you have with journalists?



«I respect them, but certain limits should not be exceeded. When I played I was more distant, the changing rooms of the past were sacred. If something came out the main suspect was always the one who was seen talking to the journalists. Today this is no longer the case, but in any case the European experience was useful to me in this respect too. In Madrid, for example, the relationship with the press is experienced in a natural, normal way.”

