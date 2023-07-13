In Japan, even seniors over 80 play

In Japan, more and more seniors are doing sports well into old age. This also applies to football, where more and more new leagues are emerging for even older players.

Takao Yokoyama, 86 years old, in a duel with Kozo Ishida, 82 years old.

Takushi Dokiya holds his calf and grimaces. Dokiya was just playing football, as a winger. He won 3-0 with his team. But now Dokiya realizes that’s enough for today. “It’s like a miracle,” he says and laughs, “when I step onto the pitch, I don’t hurt anymore. But as soon as I sit down, sometimes it starts right up again. That’s crazy, isn’t it?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

