article by Nicholas Pucci

The Olympic history of women’s foil is really curious. Not only because it is the first and only fencing specialty to take place in the five-circle arengo, from the 1924 Paris edition to the 1996 Atlanta onewhen the sword is also included in the Games program, but also because, after the Danish Ellen Osiier in France and the German, of Jewish origins, Helene Meyer in Amsterdam in 1928, it’s up to another Ellen, this time the Austrian Preis, also with Jewish blood in her veins, to climb the step higher than the podium in Los Angeles in 1932.

The individual women’s foil competition at the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics had only one big favourite, the German of Jewish origin, Helene Meyer.defending champion in Amsterdam in 1928 and also winner at the 1929 and 1931 World Cups.

The Belgian Jenny Addams, world champion in 1930, and the Austrian Ellen Preis, twenty year old with great prospects, as well as the Hungarian Erna Bogen-Bogati, wife of the legendary Aladar Gerevich, are the other contenders for the medalswhile some chances are also granted to the British Judy Guinness.

The first round has no history, the gap between Helene Mayer and her rivals is too clear, with the German who scores seven consecutive victories with 35 hits in favor and only 6 behind, with four assaults closed on 5-0. In the other grouping Erna Bogen and Ellen Preis favorably impress the spectators and advance their candidacy to challenge Meyer, like Jenny Addams who closes in the lead with six wins and two defeats.

But what you don’t expect, however, happens in the final. Meyer, who in the meantime has received the sad news of the death of her boyfriend, a naval cadet, loses confidence and security, gives up 5-4 in the challenges with Addams and Bogen, leads 4-1 but ends up leaving the victory to Preis, again 5-4, and out of the medal game.

The opponents, who seemed destined to fight for the place of honor, take advantage of it and just Ellen Preis and the surprising British Judy Guinness rout the field, with eight victories and only one defeat. At this point, it is necessary to a play-off assault and finally the Austrian, who would have liked to compete under the German flag by virtue of her dual citizenship but was denied the possibility due to her descendants, such as Mayer, Jewish, prevailed by 5-3 thus conquering the gold medal.

The British Guinness, silver medal, precedes the Hungarian Erna Bogen on the podium, while Helena Mayer finishes desolately in fifth position. And if Helene and Ellen are still protagonists in Berlin in 1936, finishing second and third, under the putrid banners of the Third Reich it will be time to salute the triumph of Ilona Elek.