Incredible final: Philadelphia goes on in the recovery of the extra time, Bale bags the goal of 3-3 at the last second, with FC in 10. The goalkeeper Crepeau comes out on a stretcher: does he miss the World Cup with Canada?

Hollywood final at the end of a match that offers endless emotions. LAFC finds the equalizer in the seventh minute of extra time and goes on to win the MLS Cup on penalties. An intense, fun and spectacular match ends at 3-3, with Bale’s goal in the photofinish, then the Californian team manages to prevail on penalties. The two stars who arrived in California in July, LAFC shore, Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale, start from the bench. The splendid Banc of California Stadium, the home of LAFC, is seething with enthusiasm but in the first few minutes Philadelphia plays better.

The match — The opportunities come with a dropper but just when the guests seem to be able to put their mark on the match, the LA goal arrives in the 27th minute. On the free kick from the edge kicked by Acosta comes the decisive deviation of the 19 year old McGlynn who deceives Blake. The Unions try to respond but with the geometries of the Mexican Vela the Californian team is dangerous on the counterattack and only a half miracle by Blake, who has just won the award for best goalkeeper of the MLS for the third time in his career, avoids the doubling. Before the break comes the opportunity for Uhre’s equalizer, but Crepeau keeps a good guard. He leaves immediately with the right Philadelphia spirit and raises the pressure, forcing LAFC to close. Right from the foot of the public danger number one for the defense of the hosts the draw comes in the 58th minute. Martinez’s sidereal shot from distance that the Hungarian international Gazdag (20 goals and 10 assists this season) intercepts before beating Crepeau. All to be redone for the team with the favor of the prediction that warms up the bruised Bale (out for a month) but begins to regain the ball of the game. Eight minutes from the end, LAFC returns to the front. Wonderful corner of Vela on which Murillo sling with his head beats the innocent Blake. Banc of California Stadium explodes but the cold shower comes after only three minutes. Wagner’s three-quarters punishment that a very free Elliott puts his head inside. The hosts poured into the Philadelphia half but attack with too much confusion, thus failing to create danger for the Union. See also Derthona in Val d'Aosta for the leap in quality

Overtime — We go to extra time and Steve Cherundolo, the LAFC coach, after five minutes the Bale card is played, however, giving up the quality of Vela. The minutes slip by without great opportunities until, in the 110th minute, Carranza starts alone on the counterattack and is put down to the limit by an intervention by Crepeau. A frightening collision, in which the Canadian goalkeeper who comes out on a stretcher has the worst (and most likely will miss the world championship) after receiving the red. LAFC then closes in 10 with the second goalkeeper McCarthy entering in place of Opoku. Philadelphia in numerical superiority pushes on the accelerator and in the third of nine minutes of recovery (due to Crepeau’s injury) Elliott still finds the 3-2 in the fray. The most seems done but LAFC takes pride out and with the talent of its Welsh star finds the unexpected equalizer in the seventh minute of injury time. Palacios goes away on the left and bowl in the middle of a cross that Bale with a splendid header transforms into the equalizer. So it goes to penalties and the hero becomes LA backup goalkeeper John McCarthy, born and raised in Philadelphia, who saves two Phila penalties with Gazdag shooting another high. The Unions fail to score from the spot, the goals from Bouanga, Hollingshead and Sanchez thus give the MLS title to LAFC.

